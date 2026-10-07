Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Ronald Stein's avatar
Ronald Stein
Oct 7

The anti-energy political organizations remain oblivious to reality that JUST refineries in America CANNOT be the cause of climate change!

95% of the 8 billion living on this planet DO NOT live in America.

Globally there were 825 operational refineries worldwide in 2024.

As of January 2025, there were 132 operable petroleum refineries in the United States. These facilities are primarily concentrated along the Gulf Coast, near crude oil production centers, navigable waterways, and major population hubs. Just three states—Texas, Louisiana, and California—account for approximately 45% of all U.S. refineries and 59% of total refining capacity.

The global oil refining landscape is set to expand with about 180 new refinery units that are planned or announced in Africa, Asia, and the Middle East.

Again, the few refineries in America CANNOT be the cause of climate change!

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Ronald Underhill's avatar
Ronald Underhill
Oct 7

“Former Rep. Bob Beauprez, a real Colorado rancher, recently challenged attempts to portray the lawsuit as a cause embraced by rural Colorado. In the Washington Examiner, he argued that agriculture depends on affordable energy”

I suppose the optics of flying to DC for the hearing would look bad.

Perhaps they considered driving EVs? Of course, finding electric charging stations along the way that were powered by electric energy that was generated by non-carbon based energy sources might have been difficult.

And true opponents to refining would never eat food or procure anything as 99.999% of all food and materials are transported by diesel powered vehicles, ships, trains, etc. or refined jet fuel that powers the planes that fly countless times every day in the sky above Colorado.

Perhaps they were unable to plan their meals adequately with their home-grown vegetables and meat that they had dried and salted?

Perhaps they were unable to make enough clothes that were not constituted with refined petroleum derivatives (rayon, dacron, nylon, etc.) or their footwear had similar issues?

Perhaps they had issues with their pharmaceuticals (finding any without refined petroleum derivatives as well)?

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