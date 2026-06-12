Alexandra Fasulo’s latest video is a full-scale exposé on the corruption and voo-doo economics behind industrial solar. She uses 14 minutes to explain exactly why solar facilities are a con, how they are obliterating the Upstate New York landscape, the foreign money buying off legislators, and lack of awareness by tree huggers like herself. Fasulo is a powerhouse and her videos are intense in nature. But, what is most effective about her is her thorough grounding in the facts!

Watch and learn as Alexander continues to pull back the curtain on the stupendous solar scam.

#NewYork #Upstate #ClimateAct #Solar #Electricity #SolarGrift #Wind #AlexandraFasulo #Trees #TreeHuggers

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