The AP is a paid shill for the climate cult, as it reported itself in this article:

The Associated Press announced today it will significantly expand its climate coverage, creating a standalone desk that will enhance the global understanding of climate change and its impact across the world. The initiative will infuse the global media landscape with a new stream of quality climate journalism through both AP content and in-depth training and collaboration directly with AP’s thousands of customers worldwide. AP will hire about 20 journalists based in Africa, Brazil, India and the U.S. to supplement the news agency’s journalists already covering climate and the environment. Together the team will transform how AP covers the climate story, including focusing on the profound and varied impacts of climate change on society in areas such as food, agriculture, migration, housing and urban planning, disaster response, the economy and culture.

Example of AP reporting of staged climate protest (AP/Manish Swarup)

The new climate desk will leverage the expertise of AP’s global staff to infuse climate coverage in all aspects of the news report, including words, visuals, data-driven journalism and graphics reaching over three billion people each day… In addition to reporters and editors for text, photos and video, AP will add reporters dedicated to the intersection of climate with the economy and state government; a climate data team that will help newsrooms localize stories; a collaborations editor who will develop outside projects and work with local journalists; an accountability editor; and more. The work will enable locally relevant text, photo and video for media outlets in large and small markets, including projects with AP partner news agencies in countries like India focusing on expanded coverage in multiple languages. The news agency will also launch an AP StoryShare network for climate coverage, allowing news organizations to share their content with one another and in turn provide more robust coverage for their audiences. The expansion is supported by several philanthropic organizations, including the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation, Quadrivium and The Rockefeller Foundation. AP retains complete editorial control of all content… “We are proud to be supporting a trusted nonpartisan global news source to expand fact-based, localized climate reporting at this crucial time,” said Quadrivium Foundation Co-founder and President Kathryn Murdoch… The dedicated climate team, led by Climate and Environment News Director Peter Prengaman, augments AP’s environmental coverage, including an effort to cover U.S. water issues with funding from the Walton Family Foundation...

Yes, the trust-funder generation from among the Rockefeller, Murdoch, Walton and Hewlitt families, who now control the assets created by their forebearers, are using the money for climate politics and they’ve bought off the AP.

Now, let’s go to an AP story from last September, in which the above photo appears. Here is some of what it reported:

From Europe to Africa to southeast Asia, tens of thousands of climate activists launched protests Friday to call for an end to the burning of planet-warming fossil fuels as the globe suffers dramatic weather extremes and record-breaking heat, with plans to continue through the weekend. The protests — driven by several mostly youth-led, local and global climate groups and organizations, including Greta Thunberg’s Fridays for Future movement — were taking place in dozens of countries and hundreds of cities worldwide. Several thousand people marched in Vienna, holding up signs demanding higher taxes for carbon emissions and an end to meat consumption… Some 250 protests were held in Germany, including thousands of people who gathered at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin and marched in a long procession through the city’s government district… In Quezon City in the Philippines, activists lay in front of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources and held signs demanding fossil fuels — from coal to natural gas — be phased out. Outside the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources office in Jakarta, Indonesia, protesters held signs calling for end to dirty fuels and greenwashing as police officers looked on. In Jammu, India, protesters played dead in a protest against deforestation. In Sweden, climate activists gathered in front of Parliament next to the Royal Palace where Sweden’s King Carl XVI Gustaf was celebrating his 50th anniversary on the throne… And in Congo, dozens joined a protest march through the city of Goma, shouting slogans and waving banners and placards calling for an end to corporate control of fossil fuels… Another major strike is planned to take place Sunday in New York, to coincide with the city’s Climate Week and the U.N. climate summit.

So, protests all over the world, right? No, there is one very notable exception. It’s Communist China, the world’s largest primary energy producer and consumer. Why is it being ignored? Well, they are real life communists, of course, and would happily run over the protesters with tanks. But, couldn’t the protests take place in front of the U.N. or a Chinese embassy in some other country that allows them? Why are Greta and company not talking about China? There is plenty of reason to do, as this story and the following chart grabbed by the great Jo Nova makes vividly clear:

So much coal, not there’s anything wrong with that, but so little attention! Why? Because Communist China is the prototype utopian nation for collectivists and socialists of all stripes, whether it be Klaus Schwab with his Xi envy, Gavin Newsom welcoming XI to California or the Rockefellers investing like mad in the place. They all are in love with the idea of controlling the little people and running their country for the strict benefit of elites. China’s social credit system is the ‘be all and end all' for the ruling class. Imagine not having to worry about protests, legislative opposition or voters. It’s the dream of every dictator wannabe.

Yes, I’m saying the climate movement, or at least the ideological side of it, the part enabled by the grifters and power-seekers, is essentially nothing more than a Leninist cause aimed at undermining, and ultimately destroying, Western Civilization.

