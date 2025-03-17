A recent study from the Division of Environmental Science and Engineering at Pohang University of Science and Technology in Pohang, South Korea, found here, concludes the following (emphasis added):

This study demonstrates that GHG forcing has dominated the observed Arctic SIA reduction across all months, and shows that the GHG influence is separable from that of other factors including anthropogenic aerosols, solar and volcanic forcing, as well as natural internal variability. This result builds on previous CMIP3 and CMIP5-based findings and demonstrates an expanded human influence on the Arctic cryosphere.

Our observationally-constrained projections based on attribution results also suggest that we may experience an unprecedented ice-free Arctic climate in the next decade or two, irrespective of emission scenarios. This would affect human society and the ecosystem both within and outside the Arctic, through changing Arctic marine activities as well as further accelerating the Arctic warming and thereby altering Arctic carbon cycling.

Scary? Well, not so fast. First, it's worth reading the study Acknowledgements:

This study was supported by a National Research Foundation of Korea (NRF) grant funded by the Korean government (MSIT) (NRF-2021R1A2C3007366) and the Human Resource Program for Sustainable Environment in the 4th Industrial Revolution Society. We acknowledge the World Climate Research Program, which, through its Working Group on Coupled Modeling, coordinated and promoted CMIP6. We thank the climate modeling groups for producing and making available their model output, the Earth System Grid Federation (ESGF) for archiving the data and providing access, and the multiple funding agencies that support CMIP6 and ESGF.

I asked Grok what the "Human Resource Program for Sustainable Environment in the 4th Industrial Revolution Society" is, and it tells me this:

First, no direct references—whether from web searches, academic literature, or organizational databases—point to an existing program with this precise name. The term "4th Industrial Revolution" (4IR) is well-known, coined by Klaus Schwab of the World Economic Forum (WEF), and refers to the fusion of physical, digital, and biological technologies (e.g., AI, IoT, robotics). "Sustainable Environment" aligns with global priorities like the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and "Human Resource Program" suggests a focus on workforce development. Combining these, your query likely refers to a program aimed at preparing or managing human resources (i.e., people, workers, or professionals) to address environmental sustainability within the technological paradigm of the 4IR. But no single initiative explicitly titled "Human Resource Program for Sustainable Environment in the 4th Industrial Revolution Society" appears in current records.

So, right off the bat, there are serious questions as to the purposes of this study and its objectivity. When one of your funders cannot be identified (I also asked Google and Perplexity and got no answer) and its name parrots Klaus Schwab, the Teutonic warrior wannabe from the World Economic Forum, I don’t accord it much credibility. Neither does Chris Martz, the amazing young meteorology student who lists a bunch of failed such projects and writes this on X:

[I]f I had to guess, that probably will not happen either. As far as experts’ individual predictions themselves are concerned, instead of going back and reevaluating their flawed hypotheses, they just add another 5-10 years to their “ice-free” predictions and kick the can down the road in hopes that they’ll eventually be right.

The best part of Martz's post, though, is this wonderful little 49-second video:

I knew you’d like it!

