There is an intriguing Net-Zero story happening in Australia right now. Communist China is apparently trying to insert itself into green energy projects with a Belt and Road initiative aimed at the grifter companies behind those ventures. It’s already a scandal and getting bigger by the hour.

Jo Nova covers the story here. There is also this, but I asked Perplexity for an overview using multiple sources:

The Genaspi Energy scandal refers to a major controversy in Australia involving Genaspi Energy, a company behind a $2.6 billion renewable energy project that has drawn scrutiny over its extensive outsourcing to Chinese state-owned firms. The project, a large solar and battery farm in South Australia, was backed by the government through the Capacity Investment Scheme (CIS) and declared a national priority. However, investigations revealed that Genaspi Energy signed multiple agreements for technical and procurement support with companies owned and controlled by the Chinese government, mainly China Energy Engineering Corporation (CEEC).​ Key Issues: National Security and Foreign Influence: Experts and opposition politicians have raised alarms that involving Chinese state-owned firms in Australia’s critical energy infrastructure presents security risks, such as possible espionage, sabotage, or foreign control. There are concerns that such arrangements could enable the Chinese government to gain strategic access to Australia’s energy grid.​

Transparency and Oversight: The controversy escalated when it was revealed that Genaspi Energy maintains only a minimal corporate footprint in Australia (a small rented Sydney office), with little public operational presence. This led to calls for a full Senate inquiry to ensure transparency regarding how the project gained national-priority status and was included in government-backed funding schemes.​

Broader Renewable Sector Risks: The situation has drawn further attention to Australia’s broader reliance on Chinese technology and supply chains for renewables, which some suggest could jeopardize national interests if not properly regulated.​ Political and Public Reaction: Calls for Investigation: The opposition has formally pushed for a Senate inquiry, demanding full disclosure of all links between Genaspi Energy and Chinese firms.

Government Response: While project owner Cornelius Strydom insists full project control will remain with Australian companies and claims that Chinese partners merely provide equipment and technical support, national security experts and some members of parliament continue to call for stricter oversight of such international partnerships.​ In summary, the Genaspi Energy scandal is primarily about national risk, transparency, and the debate over foreign, particularly Chinese, involvement in Australia’s strategic clean energy assets.

Jo Nova also notes the following:

The group running the project is Ganaspi Energy. Supposedly, it is based in Sydney, except that when the Daily Telegraph visited the office there, it was empty. No one was responding to emails or text messages, and the phone number didn’t connect. If this company was a ghost corporation, or a front for Chinese interests, they don’t seem to be trying hard to disguise it?

The implications of this story are serious. China gains in two ways, of course:

It provides an opportunity for the communists to directly sabotage Australia’s energy security, and It also ensures Australia will dig deeper into the big green hole it’s digging, making itself ever more dependent on intermittent energy that is raising the costs of energy for all Australians.

Western nations are always prone to suicidal policies and Communist China is giving them guns loaded with bullets.

