When the French decide they’ve had enough of net-zero schemes such as “low-emission zones,” you know the pendulum is swinging hard back to common sense. The BBC, a virtual house organ for the climate cult, reports the story:

France's National Assembly has voted to abolish low-emission zones, a key measure introduced during President Emmanuel Macron's first term to reduce city pollution.

So-called ZFEs (zones à faibles émissions) have been criticised for hitting those who cannot afford less-polluting vehicles the hardest.

A handful of MPs from Macron's party joined opposition parties from the right and far right in voting 98-51 to scrap the zones, which have gradually been extended across French cities since 2019.

The motion was put forward by Pierre Meurin of the far-right National Rally, and backed by some motoring organisations.

But it was a personal victory for writer Alexandre Jardin who set up a movement called Les #Gueux (Beggars), arguing that "ecology has turned into a sport for the rich".

"Everyone played their part in the vote. The MPs voted either for the end of this nightmare, or they abstained," he told Le Figaro newspaper.

"They were afraid of going back to their constituencies if they had voted against the abolition of the ZFEs."

The low-emission zones began with 15 of France's most polluted cities in 2019 and by the start of this year had been extended to every urban area with a population of more than 150,000, with a ban on cars registered before 1997.

Those produced after 1997 need a round "Crit'Air" sticker to drive in low-emission zones, and there are six categories that correspond to various types of vehicle.