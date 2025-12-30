The University of California at San Diego has a School of Global Policy and Strategy, which includes a “Deep Decarbonization Initiative” run by Professor David G. Victor. Here’s the background on Mr. Victor, from the University website (emphasis added):

David G. Victor is a distinguished professor of innovation and public policy at the School of Global Policy and Strategy at UC San Diego. He co-directs the campus-wide Deep Decarbonization Initiative, which focuses on the engineering, economic and political challenges associated with bringing the world to nearly zero emissions of warming gasses. Victor’s research focuses on regulated industries and how regulation affects the operation of major energy markets. Much of his research is at the intersection of climate change science and policy. He authored “Global Warming Gridlock,” which explains why the world hasn’t made much diplomatic progress on the problem of climate change and also explores new strategies that would be more effective. The book was recognized by The Economist as one of the best books of 2011. He was a convening lead author for the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), a United Nations-sanctioned international body with 195 member countries that won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2007. He was previously tapped by Southern California Edison to lead the company’s Community Engagement Panel for decommissioning of the San Onofre Nuclear Power Plant, a nationally visible and unique effort to engage the community systematically through the process of shutting down one of the world’s most controversial power plants. In 2016, Victor was appointed co-chair at the Brookings Institution’s Initiative on Energy and Climate. He is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations, as well as a member of the World Economic Forum’s Global Future Council on Energy, where his work focuses on the role of natural gas as a transition fuel to deep decarbonization. Victor is an adjunct professor in climate, atmospheric science and physical oceanography at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography, and he is affiliated with the Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering Department in the Jacobs School of Engineering. Prior to joining the faculty at UC San Diego, he was a professor at Stanford Law School, where he taught energy and environmental law. In 2020, Victor was elected to the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, one of the one of the oldest and most esteemed honorary societies in the nation. Education: Ph.D., Political Science, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, 1997

A.B., History and Science, Harvard University, 1987

Put aside the fact that a Ph.D political scientist was a lead author for the supposedly scientific IPCC. Focus, instead, on the fact that Victor is in charge of a Deep Decarbonization Initiative for crying out loud, helped kill a nuclear plant, and is a World Economic Forum guy. Then read what Doug Sheridan just observed about him:

The following are excerpts from an opinion piece in the New York Times penned recently by Prof. David Victor...



"To be sure, some governments and companies really have stopped taking climate change seriously; one of the most important tasks for climate activists will be to separate the backsliders from the realists."



"Climate action has been slow, which means that the world is in for considerable warming, more extreme weather and more harm for people who already do not have the resources to make themselves more resilient. Those consequences will affect us all and may, in time, create more pressure for action on climate."



"In the meantime, governments and firms must now focus on actions that can have quick benefits for the climate. Most important, we should welcome talk about what’s practical. Fantasy is no way to bend the curve on a warming planet."



Our Take 1: That an American academic like Victor, who's steeped in the climate change debate, would feel comfortable publishing an opinion piece that included these sentiments, especially the third excerpt... and that the NYT would be willing to publish it... is a welcome development. Good on both of them.



Our Take 2: Let's hope this means the conversation around how to deal with climate change—including the effort to transition away from the incumbent carbon-based energy system that's been in place globally for over a century—is moving toward a more reasonable and realistic place, one in which different perspectives can be shared and smarter approaches can be embraced. Fingers crossed, anyway.

My Take: I don’t share Doug Sheridan’s concern about the climate. And, I’m not looking to transition away from fossil fuels anytime soon. Notwithstanding this, his sentiments about getting back to rational discussion represent the right attitude, it seems to me. We must always seek to talk to each other in reasonable tones if we care to reach the truth, after all.

But, it’s also true that sometimes it takes a total defeat of one side for real conversation to begin and a foundation to be laid for future cooperation. Think of Germany and Japan, our strong allies today, after such defeats. We haven’t won the energy war yet, but green energy appears to have peaked, and that’s a profoundly good thing. Mr. Victor hasn’t surrendered, exactly, but in gis heart of hearts he knows it’s over, and that’s an opportunity for a new beginning.

