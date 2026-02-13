John Robson taks about Kathy Hochul and how reality has struck, forcing even the Washington Post to notice how she caved on the Northeast Supply Enhance (NESE) pipeline. He doesn’t say it, but she’ll also cave on the Constitution Pipeline after the November election to help fellow Democrat governors in Connecticut and Massachusetts.

Enjoy!

#Robson#ClimateDiscussionNexus #Berlin #Climate #Germany #NewYork #Hochul #NESE

