Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sid Abma's avatar
Sid Abma
4h

Hi Gregory

I would love to talk CO2 with you and the Team at the CO2 Coalition. Lets talk AI and their requirements for electricity, and how much more electricity is projected to be needed over the next 5 to 20 years. It's a lot.

How energy efficient are the natural gas power plants? 50%. That means that 50% of the natural gas that went through the gas meter is going to be blown up all these chimneys as combusted exhaust into the atmosphere. That's a lot of waste.

President Trump created DOGE and their focus was to Reduce Waste. We need to get natural gas put on that list. Natural gas as you know can be combusted to near 100% energy efficiency. It has been done for decades in the residential market with High Efficiency Condensing water heaters and boilers. We have been making industrial boilers operate at efficiencies of 90% to 95% since the early 1980's. It requires engineering, but the SRU Flue Gas Condenser has no moving parts and requires no electricity to operate and is maintenance free.

Let's get together and get Secretary Wright to recognize this and share it with President Trump.

We turn combusted natural gas exhaust into good paying full time jobs and money.

Waste Is Not Waste If It Has A Purpose, and we have a purpose for combusted natural gas exhaust.

Let's talk.

Have A Fantastic Day!

Sid Abma

(805) 462-1250

www.SidelSystems.com

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
1h

Wrightstone is correct. Additionally, by focusing in the wrong things we take eye of the conservation effort. The wise use of natural resources is still needed. We need to make right our focus and get rid of the frivolous chase against CO2.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Thomas J Shepstone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture