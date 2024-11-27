Gateway Pundit just republished a story from the Western Journal that, in turn, is largely based on a couple of posts on X from the founder & Managing Director of Radiant Energy Group, Mark Nelson. Nelson’s first post is from the beginning of the month and shows what happens when the wind dies in a foolish nation such as Germany that bet heavily on energy transition:

Notice the gaps in energy supply that had to be filled with Dutch gas and French nuclear energy. But, also look at the natural gas coming from the US and Norway, the coal from the US and Australia and Germany’s own open pit brown coal mines. This is the ridiculous Energiewende in one chart. Gib es auf, mann (give it up man)!

The second post on X is even more powerful:

We’ve issued so many “told you so" messages here that I cannot begin to count them, yet my stubborn German cousins are reluctant to let go of the dream that’s turned into a nightmare. And, if you read the full Gateway Pundit / Western Journal you’ll note my even more obstinate British cousins are looking at all this and saying “we want some of this and we want it right now," as hard as that is to imagine.

How can this be? The answer is simple. The current set of German and UK leaders are acting tribally, not logically. They view themselves as part of a globalist cabal that should running everything on Earth and they have no loyalty to their nations. Indeed, Kier Starmer has previously stated as much. Their only loyalty is to their own cabal. It’s hard to admit this, but it’s true and was true of Barack Obama and Joe Biden as well. They all stand opposed to national interests and anything that speaks to those interests, which is why they are determined to control speech, travel and anything else that stands in their way. That includes national energy security.

Hat Tip: R.K.

