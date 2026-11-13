Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Mike Garland's avatar
Mike Garland
1h

In February 2026, the Trump EPA (under Administrator Lee Zeldin) finalized the rescission of the 2009 Greenhouse Gas Endangerment Finding. That Obama-era finding determined that CO₂ and other greenhouse gases endanger public health and welfare, providing the legal basis under the Clean Air Act for federal GHG regulations (especially for vehicles, and by extension many other sectors). Sadly, I imagine the Democrats will reverse all of that at some point soon.

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Steven Miller's avatar
Steven Miller
1h

Yep, “follow the money” all the way to record fossil fuel company profits.

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