According to Grok, Carbon Brief is primarily funded by the European Climate Foundation (ECF) and the Meliore Foundation. The former is a major Netherlands-NGO and is itself funded by large philanthropies, many US-based, including Bloomberg Philanthropies, the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation, ClimateWorks Foundation, Rockefeller Brothers Fund, Children’s Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF), Oak Foundation, IKEA Foundation, KR Foundation, and others. The latter gets its money from sources including the Rockefeller Brothers Fund, the Ford Foundation, and others.

Carbon Brief, in other words, is the journal of the Climate Blob, and it is panicking in this article, excerpts of which follow

The amount of public funding pledged to help developing countries tackle climate change has dropped by more than 70% in 2026, according to Carbon Brief analysis.

Developed countries are required under UN climate treaties to provide “climate finance” and have traditionally announced multi-year pledges to feed into their global commitments.

Most of these pledges expired in 2025 and, since then, the US has withdrawn from international climate efforts and many European aid budgets have been cut.

A civil-society tracker shows that only five nations have announced new multi-year pledges, including just one major donor – the UK.

Germany, France and Japan are among the key contributors that have so far failed to set out plans for new climate finance, while none is expected from the US.

As a result, the total amount of public climate finance pledged over the next few years amounts to just $11.7bn a year in spending, down from recent levels of around $40bn…

Under the Paris Agreement, developed countries are obliged to provide climate finance to help developing countries cut their emissions and prepare for climate disasters.

This financial assistance can be channelled through multilateral development banks, UN climate funds and investments “mobilised” from the private sector.

But a large chunk is also expected to come directly from the public coffers of developed countries – primarily their foreign-aid budgets. This public spending has made up roughly a third of climate finance flowing to developing countries in recent years.

The EU, the US and others agreed just two years ago that they would “take the lead” on scaling up annual climate finance from $100bn in the early 2020s to $300bn by 2035.

Donor countries have traditionally supported such goals by announcing multi-year targets that indicate how much they plan to spend on climate finance.

Nearly all of these pledges expired in 2025 – and hardly any major donors have announced new ones to replace them, covering the period out to 2030.

This lack of new commitments is captured in a tracker of old and new financial commitments by climate NGOs NRDC and E3G.

Carbon Brief analysis of this data, based on an annualised breakdown of targets, shows that developed countries had previously pledged around £42bn a year in public finance.

As the chart below shows, based on current pledges, this has fallen by around 71% to £11.8bn, on average, over the remainder of the 2020s.