According to Grok, Carbon Brief is primarily funded by the European Climate Foundation (ECF) and the Meliore Foundation. The former is a major Netherlands-NGO and is itself funded by large philanthropies, many US-based, including Bloomberg Philanthropies, the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation, ClimateWorks Foundation, Rockefeller Brothers Fund, Children’s Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF), Oak Foundation, IKEA Foundation, KR Foundation, and others. The latter gets its money from sources including the Rockefeller Brothers Fund, the Ford Foundation, and others.
Carbon Brief, in other words, is the journal of the Climate Blob, and it is panicking in this article, excerpts of which follow
The amount of public funding pledged to help developing countries tackle climate change has dropped by more than 70% in 2026, according to Carbon Brief analysis.
Developed countries are required under UN climate treaties to provide “climate finance” and have traditionally announced multi-year pledges to feed into their global commitments.
Most of these pledges expired in 2025 and, since then, the US has withdrawn from international climate efforts and many European aid budgets have been cut.
A civil-society tracker shows that only five nations have announced new multi-year pledges, including just one major donor – the UK.
Germany, France and Japan are among the key contributors that have so far failed to set out plans for new climate finance, while none is expected from the US.
As a result, the total amount of public climate finance pledged over the next few years amounts to just $11.7bn a year in spending, down from recent levels of around $40bn…
Under the Paris Agreement, developed countries are obliged to provide climate finance to help developing countries cut their emissions and prepare for climate disasters.
This financial assistance can be channelled through multilateral development banks, UN climate funds and investments “mobilised” from the private sector.
But a large chunk is also expected to come directly from the public coffers of developed countries – primarily their foreign-aid budgets. This public spending has made up roughly a third of climate finance flowing to developing countries in recent years.
The EU, the US and others agreed just two years ago that they would “take the lead” on scaling up annual climate finance from $100bn in the early 2020s to $300bn by 2035.
Donor countries have traditionally supported such goals by announcing multi-year targets that indicate how much they plan to spend on climate finance.
Nearly all of these pledges expired in 2025 – and hardly any major donors have announced new ones to replace them, covering the period out to 2030.
This lack of new commitments is captured in a tracker of old and new financial commitments by climate NGOs NRDC and E3G.
Carbon Brief analysis of this data, based on an annualised breakdown of targets, shows that developed countries had previously pledged around £42bn a year in public finance.
As the chart below shows, based on current pledges, this has fallen by around 71% to £11.8bn, on average, over the remainder of the 2020s.
International climate finance has been consistently dominated by five nations – Japan, Germany, France, the US and the UK.
These countries – together with the EU – have provided around 90% of all the bilateral, public climate finance going to developing countries in recent years.
Of these key players, only the UK has announced a new pledge, committing £6bn ($8bn) of aid between 2026-27 and 2028-29, plus £6.7bn ($8.9bn) from outside its aid budget…
The European Commission makes up most of the remainder, with an average annual contribution of $4.5bn promised out to 2027…
Overall, despite developed countries committing to scale up climate finance, these new pledges are either less ambitious – or only slightly more ambitious – than previous ones. This can be seen in the chart below.
The UK’s pledge appears more ambitious, but this is because the government has changed how it counts climate finance to include $8.9bn in “additional” public finance. When only the like-for-like aid components are compared, the new pledge amounts to a drop in ambition. (For more details, see the methodology.)
The most significant absence is the US, which committed to reaching $11.4bn in annual support by 2024 under the Biden administration.
Since President Donald Trump took power, the US has – for the second time – withdrawn from the Paris Agreement and shrunk its aid budget. It will not provide any official climate finance in the coming years…
Against this backdrop, EU climate chief Wopke Hoekstra recently told Bloomberg that “any conversation on new fresh money is dead in the water”.
Joe Thwaites, international climate finance director at NRDC, who runs the commitment tracker, tells Carbon Brief that “developed countries would be wise to show how they are continuing to lead on climate finance”. He says:
“The lack of new announcements is making the finance negotiations tougher than they need to be. The debate around the climate-finance work programme is arising because developing countries have little clarity about how much public climate finance there will be in coming years.”
Well, how about that? The whole thing is collapsing in the face of reality, deindustrialization, and the costs of green energy grifting schemes. Cue the long slow claps!
#UN #COP31 #ClimatePledges #Climate #Defunding #FollowTheMoney $GreenGrifting
In February 2026, the Trump EPA (under Administrator Lee Zeldin) finalized the rescission of the 2009 Greenhouse Gas Endangerment Finding. That Obama-era finding determined that CO₂ and other greenhouse gases endanger public health and welfare, providing the legal basis under the Clean Air Act for federal GHG regulations (especially for vehicles, and by extension many other sectors). Sadly, I imagine the Democrats will reverse all of that at some point soon.
Yep, “follow the money” all the way to record fossil fuel company profits.