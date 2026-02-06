A lot of us have been pointing out for a very long time that New York’s climate-fighting aspirations didn't have a snowball’s chance in hell, but well-known author Bjorn Lomborg has written a wonderful article for the New York Post, really putting a point on the fact. Yet, he misses something by supposing what he sees is real.

Here are some tidbits from the story:

An outspoken global actor in the grand theater of climate policy, New York has long insisted the transition to green energy would be cheap and straightforward. For years, state leaders have promised aggressive emissions cuts at little cost. Now, reality is crashing the party, and the state has been caught out in that fib. Facing a court-imposed Friday deadline, New York has effectively conceded that its green goals would pose “costs consumers simply cannot bear.” …The state’s 2019 climate legislation made grand, sweeping promises. It demanded 70% renewable electricity and a 40% emissions cut from 1990 levels by 2030, escalating to a zero-emission power system by 2040 and net zero economy-wide by 2050. Legislators, intoxicated by the myth that wind and solar are the “cheapest” energy sources, ignored warnings from analysts who pointed out that these intermittent power sources are only potentially cheap when the sun is shining or the wind is blowing. All other times, the costs escalate as you need an entire backup power system for reliability. The utopian law was passed, with the tough part — actual regulations — deferred until later, when presumably magical tech would materialize. As writer Francis Menton — who has closely followed this on his Manhattan Contrarian blog — has pointed out, six years into the 11 available to meet the 2030 mandate, New York gets less electricity from zero-carbon sources than it did in 2019.

The next part is intriguing because it first appears environmental groups may have hoisted themselves on their own petard by forcing the issue.

Environmental groups sued in March, dragging the state into court to enforce laws to achieve those targets. The Supreme Court ruled in October, ordering compliance by February 6, 2026. If the Department of Environmental Conservation blows past this deadline without taking action, the court could hold it in contempt, imposing fines or other penalties to force costly compliance. New York’s defense in court bears outlining: a humiliating August 2025 letter admitting the whole scheme is “infeasible“ and “unaffordable for consumers.” Even the state’s most aggressive scenario — piling on unproven tech and policies — would fall short of the 2030 goal, while jacking up energy-system costs by at least 35% in 2040, adding a whopping $42 billion that year alone. That’s a regressive tax on every New Yorker, hitting the poor hardest with skyrocketing bills for heat, light and transportation. New York admits that the costs of the grand climate promises are “insurmountable.”

Lomborg goes on to bemoan New York having wasted “a fortune on virtue-signaling gestures.” But, that misses the point. Virtue signaling is a facet of demagoguery, which arises in every blue state where urban populations dominate. It arises because cities are filled with folks who are government-dependent to a much greater degree than is the case with rural or ex-urban populations. City folks are easily demagogued with tales of threats and promises for alleviating those threats.

New York State runs on demagoguery, and those of us who naively imagine Kathy Hochul or the state legislature act rationally and are only misinformed or mistakenly acting on their beliefs, don’t New York or other Blue State politics. Facts, reason, and concern for constituents have nothing to do with those policies. New York politicians are single-mindedly focused on securing and keeping power to a degree unseen in Red or Purple States. They’re all the same, of course, but the demagoguery is greatly exaggerated in New York and other Blue States, as illustrated in earlier posts here today.

So, what does a state such as New York do when confronted with a reality that doesn’t match the demagogic statements made earlier and the policies that were enacted a follow-up in delivering on the false promises? Well, it finds someone else to blame, of course, which raises the following questions in this instance:

Has Kathy Hochul been deliberately delaying Climate Act enforcement in hopes the issue would end up in the courts and there would be a judge to blame?

Is this a Hochul maneuver to force the legislature to reverse some Climate Act policies?

Did the enviros sue as part of a silent deal to give themselves something else they want badly, such as greater flexibility to do land grabs with state assistance?

Has the legislature told Hochul to find a way out of the mess they created by setting up a situation where they need to act?

All these things are possible and, in humble opinion, very likely. Nothing is ever as it seems in New York. That much we know.

