Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Ernest Doub's avatar
Ernest Doub
Oct 2

Sounds like the law firm is running the same playbook to run up fees this time.

The confirmation will be when the amended complaint looks suspiciously like the previous amended complaint.

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Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
Oct 7

Too bad the court can’t impose sanctions for frivolous suits, including disbarment.

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