Guest post by Jim Willis of Marcellus Drilling News.

In February, MDN brought you the news that a new player is entering the Marcellus looking to extract lithium from shale brine (wastewater), and it’s doing it in a big way in Susquehanna County in the northeastern corner of Pennsylvania (see New Lithium-from-Brine Plant Coming to Northeast Pa. Marcellus).

Avonlea Lithium Corporation, a subsidiary of Vancouver-based Rain City Resources Inc., is providing its technology to Kendra II, based in Springville, PA, to establish an on-site plant for extracting lithium from Marcellus brine. We told you the new plant would be set up and operating by April of this year. And indeed that happened.

Kendra plant location in Dimock

Yesterday, Rain City Resources and Avonlea announced the successful completion of a pilot test of the proprietary ACCELi technology using lithium-rich brine sourced from fracking in the Marcellus Shale. We refer you back to our February post for a detailed discussion of the ACCELi technology and how it works.

The Rain City press release below discusses the results of its pilot test. The release also states that following the completion of the test at Kendra II’s Springville WMG 123 Facility, Kendra II has agreed in principle to enter into an arrangement to develop ACCELi Cavitek plants at their facilities across Pennsylvania.

Rain City Resources (CSE: RAIN) (the “Company” or “Rain”) and Avonlea Lithium Corporation (“ALC”) announce the successful completion of a pilot test of the proprietary ACCELi technology using lithium-rich brine sourced from fracking in the Marcellus Shale, Pennsylvania. Rain has an option to earn a 100% interest in ALC. Brine and solids analyses from the pilot test were sent to Montrose Environmental Group (“Montrose”), an independent environmental testing services in Calgary. A draft report confirming that the ACCELi (Accelerated Chemical Cavitation Extraction of Lithium) process performed as intended, yielding lithium phosphate solids with a purity of 94.2%. The third and final test run achieved a lithium recovery rate of 69.3%. The average concentration of lithium taken from the source tank across the three batch runs was 243mg/l. Each of the three test runs showed continuous improvement, with the equipment operating as designed. The ACCELi process selectively extracted lithium, barium, strontium, magnesium, and calcium based on their solubility, and precise chemical data, efficiently extracting these as saleable by-products.

Accurate brine analyses were ultimately sourced for the last test from Isobrine Ltd. in Edmonton and they provided the necessary data to optimize dosing and improve ion removal before the lithium extraction stage. Having this accurate chemical data saw a saleable calcium carbonate produced at > 98% purity along with lithium phosphate yielding a purity of 94.2%. The final lithium phosphate product produced a purity of 94.2% with a recovery rate of 69.3%. This was in line with our expectation when considering, amongst other things input concentration, time on site and an initial delayed receipt of accurate chemical analytical results. Future improvements in purity and recovery are expected by ensuring accurate chemical analyses are readily available before each step of the process. We believe that the remaining lithium present in the brine after this final process can be recovered using additional stages or by being paired with an identified complimentary recovery technique. Commenting on the pilot plant and the Montrose independent analysis, Dr. Ian Hutcheon, Director of Rain and Professor Emeritus of Geochemistry at the University of Calgary said, “The performance of the ACCELi system in this pilot test provides a significant step forward to the development of a commercial lithium extraction facility in Pennsylvania. The future potential of ACCELi in Chile and Argentina, where scarce water resources require a process that has very low or no additional freshwater requirements, has been clearly demonstrated in our pilot test which is of particular importance as we move towards developing our presence in South America.” Benjamin Hill, CEO of Rain commented, “From executing an earn in agreement to successfully concluding our first in-field pilot plant test within a year Rain and Avonlea join the few DLE companies that have tested their technology on real brines in-situ. We believe ACCELi to be the only DLE technology that can deal with the variable brine chemistry characteristics (in this case from the Marcellus Shale) in real time having successfully processed brine sourced from different areas with different compositions during the Pennsylvania field test. Having had our technology and results scrutinized and validated by industry experts we maintain our high levels of comfort in the ACCELi process and patented Cavitek technology. We are obviously very pleased to see Montrose corroborate our findings and that even with a lower concentration of lithium in the brine we were ultimately able to achieve both a high recovery rate and purity of lithium phosphate along with immediately saleable by-products from the process. Following the completion of the pilot test at Kendra II’s Springville WMG 123 Facility, Kendra II have agreed in principle to enter into an arrangement to jointly work to commercially develop ACCELi Cavitek plants at their facilities across Pennsylvania”. The Company has relocated its head office from Vancouver, B.C. to Calgary, Alberta in order to be more closely located to its partner in the ACCELi Cavitek technology. The office address effective July 1, 2025 is Suite 145 – 251 Midpark Blvd S.E., Calgary, Alberta T2X 1S3. The Company’s telephone number will concurrently change to +1-403-693-8004. About Us Rain is an integrated critical mineral technology and project development company committed to solving the environmental, social, and economic issues associated with extracting lithium and other critical minerals from brine.*

Please don’t confuse the Avonlea lithium-from-brine plant with another plant we reported on two days ago when we told you that Boston-based company Gradiant and its subsidiary alkaLi will design, build, own, and operate a commercial lithium production facility in the Marcellus Shale formation of Pennsylvania beginning in early 2026 (see Integrated Lithium Production Plant Coming to PA Marcellus in 2026).

Although the Gradiant press release didn’t identify where alkaLi is working to test its technology, we compared a picture included with the Gradiant press release with a location owned by C2G Energy Solutions and came to the conclusion that the site is located in Susquehanna County, near Montrose, PA. (Note: Gradiant has not yet confirmed our observation.)

Which begs the question: Why are lithium-from-brine plants springing up in Susquehanna County? Because Susquehanna is the #1 natural gas-producing county in the entire state. It stands to reason that the area with the most production also yields the most brine. These plants are building where there’s the largest amount of input/material to work with. It makes sense.

Editor's Note: The irony of fracking becoming the way to produce lithium could not be richer. Lithium, of course, is essential to the “electrify everything” mantra and especially solar and wind, which are worse than useless when most needed. Their answer is always battery storage and, now, it will depend in part on natural gas, too! Long live fracking! And, will someone please ask Josh Fox to explain?

Would this be Josh Fox’s answer again? No doubt. Source: FrackNation

#Kendra #Lithium #Batteries #Brine #MarcellusShale #NaturalGas #Dimock #Energy #JoshFox #Fracking #JoshFox

Share

For more great articles on natural gas development every single day, subscribe to Marcellus Drilling News using this convenient link.