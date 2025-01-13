Guest Post from Dick Storm.

Much has been discussed and written on the self-sabotaging of production of the sources of the primary energy that civil society depends. This article was inspired by a discussion with my senior engineer friend, Michael who emigrated to America from Russia in 1977. Michael and I had a discussion on the Russian Revolution and his musings on why Russia self-destructed in 1917?

Before the Bolshevik Revolution, the Russian economy was a top economy of the world, ahead of France’s. In 1913 it was number four after the U.S., Great Britain and Germany.

Frankly, I did not know that until last week, but in checking, Michael is correct. This led to my pondering why are so many U.S. policies (especially energy policies) designed to destroy our country? Look at the decline of German industrial production as a result of their energy policies. Who are the individuals or organizations behind these anti-American and truly, anti-western civilization policies? I will list some below.

What are some other examples of countries whose economies climbed and then fell? Here are four: China, India, Argentina and Venezuela. The causes of the rise and fall of various nations can be attributed to many factors, the causes of which can be debated.

The purpose for this article is to highlight the facts of history that remind us that once great nations or empires fell from greatness largely due to internal politics and policies. Today, reasonable cost, reliable and abundant Primary Energy is in fact, a vital key to a countries greatness and power. Here is a chart of the rise and fall of nations by Visual Capitalist.

Energy is the economy in this modern world. The Biden war on the sources of the Primary Energy (on which we depend) is self-sabotaging keeping America great.

Previous articles posted on my blog discuss some of the villains of American Greatness. My #1 pick of the top villain is the Washington, DC SWAMP. This is the one catch-all group that is the source of most resistance to keeping America great.

The SWAMP is a complicated group comprised of many organizations, (millions of) Bureaucrats, Biased Judiciary and legal system that conducts Lawfare, NGOs, RINO’s, foreign governments, finance and banking and the Democrat political party.

Who Are Some of the Enemies of Keeping America Great?

The Thirteen Headed SWAMP Monster

In previous blog posts I have referred to the six headed swamp monster, later changed to nine headed and today with the addition of the U.S. legal system, lawfare, banking, wealthy billionaires and foreign government influence, the Swamp Monster now has thirteen heads.

Here they are (if you are interested in digging down for more research, then go to the end of my blog post here for my references, the numbers for which follow each item below):

The EPA (2, 6, 80, 83, 88 ) NGOs such as the Sierra Club, Natural Resources Defense Council, Environmental Defense Fund and many more (2, 6, 27, 28, 43, 47, 77, 81, 89, 93, 95, 96, 101, 102, 104,105,110,111 ) Main stream media (3, 11, 21, 40 ) Entertainment United Nations (20, 61, 62, ) World Economic Forum (57 , U.S. Democrat Party (30, 44, 65, 67, 68, 82, 27, 29,) Public education K-12 and universities (3, 4, 5, 9) The “Swamp Bureaucrats” in addition to the EPA, who are employed by Federal and state government agencies creating excessively restrictive regulations and rules Leftist lawyers practicing lawfare and so-called “Environmental Justice” (1, 2, 3, 6, 7, 23, 83, 88) Foreign governments (.25, 42, 43, 49, 54, 55, 56, 61, 62, 64, 68) Wealthy billionaires ( 46, 77, 78, 97 ) Banking and finance. World Bank, IMF and top financial institutions (112)

Godspeed President Trump!

President Trump is the best person to meet these challenges. The resistance is well dug in and reversing the Biden policies will be a challenge. I am sending my best wishes to President Trump, for success in slaying the DC Swamp Monster and for his Team’s effort to Keep America Great!

