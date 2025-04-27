Guest Post from Kevin Mooney via CFact.

President Trump should move to repeal a Clinton-era executive order that implemented “sustainable development” initiatives in line with United Nation’s Agenda 21 plan to establish a one-world government, according to a property rights activist and elected official.

All of the environmental, social, financial, and climate change programs that “traitors in the U.S. government” put into place to enact the U.N. agenda were enabled by President Bill Clinton’s Executive Order 12852, which he signed into law on June 29, 1993. Restoration News spoke with Dan Eichenbaum, chairman of the Cherokee County Board of Commissioners in North Carolina. By repealing the executive order, Eichenbaum believes, Trump can immediately “delegitimize all aspects of the President’s Council on Sustainable Development.”

“Ideally, there should also be some congressional action, but that would be a tough road since too many people in Congress have drunk the Kool-Aid,” he continued. “At least if Trump takes action we can start suing in states and counties with local government over sustainable development programs that steal land rights. Without the 1993 executive order, the legal basis for the programs goes away.”

Agenda 21 is a byproduct of the U.N. Conference on Environment and Development (UNCED) held as part of the “Earth Summit” in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil in June 1992. The agenda was designed to spur action at the international, national, regional, and local levels with the common goal of achieving “sustainable development,” which the U.N. defines as an approach to growth and development that satisfies contemporary needs without undermining the ability of future generations to meet their needs. But Eichenbaum sees a sinister motive lurking behind the seemingly benign terminology. He goes into some detail about the U.N. plan on his blog page.

“Everything that is being done in the name of sustainable development is being done to destroy America,” Eichenbaum said in the interview. “The goal is to eliminate private property, which is the first plan in the Communist Manifesto, and eliminate the need to travel unless by bike or public transportation. The other goals are to eliminate unalienable, individual rights, depopulate the planet, eliminate the middle class, redistribute wealth, attack the family unit and religion, overregulate industries, and dumb down the schools.”

In 1999, the council on sustainable development issued a major report titled “Toward a Sustainable America” that identified key areas of action touching on climate change, environmental management systems, and metropolitan and rural strategies for sustainable communities.

Going back further into American history, Eichenbaum points to Alger Hiss, a former U.S. State Department official who had a hand in creating the U.N. after World War II, as one of the primary “traitors” serving in U.S. government responsible for unleashing Agenda 21 type policies. Hiss was accused of serving as a spy for the Soviet Union and was convicted of perjury. Hiss was also member of the U.S. delegation that attended the 1945 Yalta Conference, where President Franklin D. Roosevelt met with British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and Joseph Stalin, the leader of the Soviet Union.

“Hiss was the primary mover,” Eichenbaum said. “He was with FDR at Yalta and he was the one who insisted that FDR give Eastern Europe to Russia, which guaranteed that there would be a Cold War. ”

Eichenbaum also described how Hiss worked with the Council on Foreign Relations, a left-leaning, New York City-based think tank, to ensure that communist countries would wield influence within the U.N. and exercise critical votes.

Trump can strike a critical blow against sustainable development plans that have already taken hold in federal and state bureaucracies, Eichenbaum said, by providing willing litigants with the opening they need to either halt or modify programs destructive to property rights. He points to Oregon, Washington state, California, and New Mexico, as examples of states that have enacted statutes implementing Agenda 21 plans that could immediately be affected if Trump repealed the Clinton-era order.

The American people should know that the contrast between the U.S. Constitutional system and the U.N.’s Agenda 21 schemes could not be sharper, Eichenbaum warned.

Whereas the U.S. Constitution is structured to preserve pre-existing “natural rights,” the U.N. approach is structured to withdraw or restrict rights.

New rights bestowed by the government are done with the objective of creating more dependency on government, Eichenbaum further explained.

“If someone says to me that food or housing is a right, then I would have to ask that person, at whose cost is this now suddenly a right?” Eichenbaum said. “If food or housing is a right, you are requiring me to pay for those items for others unknown to me by my personal labor. A person forced to work for the benefit of another is called slave.”

Much of Agenda 21, Eichenbaum warns, is “built on fear” and calibrated to encourage government action. He encourages people to go back and revisit the first Earth Day held on April 22, 1970. With the 55th anniversary approaching in few days, he suggests, now is a good time to take stock of certain predictions that never materialized.

By repealing Clinton’s executive order, Eichenbaum also said, Trump can disrupt the flow of taxpayer funded grants to organizations supporting Agenda 21.

This article originally appeared at Restoration News.

Kevin Mooney is the Senior Investigative Reporter at the Commonwealth Foundation’s free-market think tank and writes for several national publications.

Editor’s Note: Agenda 21 has, for all intents and purposes, been replaced by Agenda 30, which is an even greater threat.

It includes the following goal for the “planet” as the horrid UN tells us in its all-too-typical pompous and deceptive doublespeak:

We are determined to protect the planet from degradation, including through sustainable consumption and production, sustainably managing its natural resources and taking urgent action on climate change, so that it can support the needs of the present and future generations.

One cannot read this stuff and not understand what the globalists seek, which is nothing less than utter dominion over the entire globe, down to the lives of every individual allowed to live. When they say “sustainable consumption” they’re talking about us, not them. We’ll be expected to own nothing, eat bugs, and be happy we got what we got.

#Agenda21 #Trump #Climate #Agenda30 #SustainableDevelopment #Clinton #KevinMooney #CFact #Globalists #UN #ExecutiveOrder

Share