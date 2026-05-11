The following Tweet appeared over the weekend on X and it speaks volumes about America and the future of the West:

It appears the author is really David Freeman, a Texas conservative commentator, and he is spot on with his observations about the value of real honest-to-goodness work and what the oil and gas industry offers. One of the problems of the West today is that it has gone incredibly soft, with too much playing and political correctness. Digital toys and influencers have drawn too many into isolated worlds of fantasy and away from the realities of life and the value of hard work.

It’s been my observation that this is one of the reasons so much of the left despises the oil and gas industry, because it’s just so real. I know that when I first became directly involved with oil and gas, my first impression was how real it was, an industry where executives showed up at work sites in jeans, no one was afraid to get their hands dirty, and innovation was the name of the game. It was such a sharp contrast with the worlds of academia and government, where pomposity reigns, no one wants to dirty their hands, and everyone wants to think for a living but can seldom do anything practical.

Those living in the latter worlds resent the success of blue collar, ordinary folks on whom our civil society depends for stability and the goods that sustain our lives. We’ve all seen it. There is a condescension, a “we know what’s best for you and we’ll look out for you” attitude, that comes from urban living where few honestly know how their food or energy is made. It has yielded completely dysfunctional cities and states and a breakdown of Western society we see so vividly in places such as the UK under a Labour goverment that is completely out of touch not only with reality but also its blue collar roots.

Fortunately, the United States still retains much of what made the West successful: hard work, free speech, and vast areas where real life still takes place and oil and gas is still valued for all it offers, not the least of which is the hard work that can turn a boy into a man.

#HardWork #West #Oil #NaturalGas #Rigs #BlueCollar #FreeSpeech #Cities

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