Natural gas opponents are fond of pointing out fires and explosions caused by gas leaks, but there are risks with renewable energy as well, of course, and they are considerable. You know, parking garage fires, sinking ships, exploding wind turbines, battery plant infernos, and the like. There was, also, an apartment building fire in East London the other day that captured the attention of BBC. Here are a few excerpts:

A fire risk assessment (FRA) of a block of flats in east London whose roof was gutted after a blaze, damaging 36 homes, failed to declare solar panels had been installed at least eight years before. About 50 people were evacuated from the Pembury Estate in Dalston Lane, Hackney, on 5 June but none of the residents have moved back home, a month after the roof sustained significant damage. A 2019 FRA by Peabody, the housing association responsible for the building, stated there were no solar panels on top of the flats, something an independent fire safety expert said made the report "defective and dangerous." The Metropolitan Police said inquiries were ongoing to establish the cause of the fire, which took two hours and 100 firefighters to bring under control…

Source: London Fire Brigade

"The chance of a roof catching fire without them [the solar panels] would have been nil," fire safety expert Arnold Tarling said, adding the panels were visible on satellite imagery from 2011. He said: “Solar panels change the whole fire dynamics of the roof; if the wrong information is in the fire box it puts firefighters arriving at the scene at risk." …London Fire Brigade says there have been 31 fires across the capital involving solar panels since the beginning of 2018…

Then, there's this, as new EVs don't even make it to their owners:

And, this car carrier:

And, this exploding wind turbine:

Yes, green energy can be very unsafe, as it turns out.

