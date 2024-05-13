A a Professor Emeritus of Physics from the University of Connecticut named Howard “Cork” Hayden has written an interesting report on what he believes to be the true cause of any global warming we experience from time to time. His full analysis, which he has titled “A Startling Revelation,” may be found here and below may be found a condensation:

Let us begin with a couple of very basic principles that apply to all bodies in the solar system except those with heat sources other than the sun. At equilibrium, bodies send as much heat to space as they absorb from the sun:

Heat Radiated to Space = Solar Heat Absorbed

The heating to which Trenberth refers is the dis-equilibrium case in which the heat absorbed from the sun exceeds the heat radiated to space. For all such bodies, at equilibrium or not:

Solar Heat Absorbed = Sunlight at Orbit – Reflected Sunlight

This equation is represented in Figure 1 at the top left as 240 = 340 –100, all in watts per square meter.

Figure 1: The IPCC’s heat-balance drawing (Fig. 7.2) from its Sixth Assessment Report.

Both the intensity of sunlight at orbit and the albedo of the planet affect the absorbed sunlight. To determine whether there is any heating of the earth, we need to measure—with considerable accuracy—how much sunlight there is at our orbit, how much sunlight is reflected, and how much heat the earth radiates to space.

The measured numbers (See Fig. 1) reported in IPCC’s Sixth Assessment Report (2021) are close to 340 (340, 341) W/m2, 100 (97, 100) W/m2, and 239 (237, 242) W/m2, with the range of measured values shown in parentheses. For the heating, you could get anywhere from +7 W/m2 (341 – 97 –237) to –2 W/m2 (340 – 100 – 242). IPCC’s imbalance is given as +0.7 (0.5, 0.9) W/m2. Somehow, a 9 W/m2 uncertainty in the energy imbalance got whittled down to a 0.4 W/m2 uncertainty.

Such is the difficulty of “measuring” small quantities by subtracting one large quantity from another. The uncertainties in the large quantities are often greater than the small difference you’re trying to measure. Whenever possible, you should measure the difference directly, but in this case it is impossible.

NASA’s Gavin Schmidt has published a heat-balance diagram (Fig. 2) showing 10-year averages of measured quantities supposedly to a stunning accuracy of about one part in 4,000 (a minuscule 0.025%) in all measurements, in which the net absorbed heat is 0.6 W/m2.

Schmidt correctly recognizes that the greenhouse effect amounts to the difference between the surface radiation and the radiation to space:

Thus, there must be a large amount of IR absorbed by the atmosphere (around 158 W/m2)- a number that would be zero in the absence of any greenhouse substances.

Figure 2: Heat-balance diagram, with values averaged over 10 years from Gavin Schmidt

Schmidt discusses greenhouse gases and concludes:

Thus, the RF [radiative forcing] for a doubling of CO2 is likely 3.9±0.5 W/m… Converting the estimate for doubled CO2 to a more useful factor gives ~0.75°C/(W/m2).

The reciprocal of ~0.75 °C/(W/m2) is 1.33 W/(m2ºC), which means that the radiative forcing for CO2 can block 1.33 W/m2 for each 1ºC of temperature increase. How can that possibly block an increase of surface IR of 5.47 W/m2 for each 1ºC as demanded by the Stefan-Boltzmann law?

It can’t.

Did I mention that climate modelers have never used the Stefan-Boltzmann law to check their results?

The mission of the CERES satellite system, begun in 1997, is to measure the Earth’s Energy Imbalance (EEI) (equivalent to Trenberth’s “heating”). The project involves enormous amounts of high-precision data.

Figure 3: The CERES results for planetary heating, 2002-2022, showing an increase from ca. 0.5 W/m2 to about 1.1 W/m2. TOA means “Top of Atmosphere.”

Unlike the usual reports coming from Trenberth, Schmidt, the IPCC and others, Norman Loeb’s CERES report makes no reference to CO2 whatsoever. The really important fact found in the Conclusions is:

The EEI trend is primarily associated with an increase in absorbed solar radiation (ASR) partially offset by an increase in OLR [Outgoing longwave radiation). … Large ASR trend primarily driven by reductions in low and middle clouds.

Let us emphasize this point. The increase in Earth’s Energy Imbalance (EEI; Trenberth’s “heating”) is due primarily to the increase in absorbed solar radiation—the difference between the sunlight incident upon the earth and the amount of reflected sunlight. Further, the solar irradiance (incident sunlight averaged over the spherical shape of the earth) increased only very slightly—from 340.14 W/m2 for 2000 to 2010 to 340.17 W/m2 for 2013-2023. The Loeb report clarifies that the change is due to the decrease in low and middle clouds.

In other words, the increase in EEI is due to a decrease in albedo (less reflected sunlight), contrary to IPCC’s calculations that always show an increase in albedo.

In yet other words, the heating of our planet that we’re seeing is not due to an increase in atmospheric CO2. This conclusion of the CERES project, which was designed expressly to determine the heat imbalance of the earth and its causes, has been ignored by “climate scientists,” investigative journalists, and politicians, and will continue to be ignored.

Still, this one fact rings the death knell of the “climate crisis.” Unequivocally, it says that the worries about CO2, “carbon pollution,” “carbon emissions,” and so forth are entirely misplaced. The one fact that the warming we are experiencing is due to changing albedo—NOT CO2—means that the UN’s COPs (Conferences of Parties), the IPCC’s Assessment Reports, the restrictions on coal, oil, and natural gas, and the belief that we help “save the climate” by killing our cattle are all based on sham science.

