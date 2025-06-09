The European Union is a disaster from the standpoint of freedom and sovereignty. Member states surrender to the will of an unelected European Commission composed of elites who bully them and demand adoption of generally leftist policies inclined toward the cause of world government on the same order. Free speech is anathema, of course, and Net Zero is their state religion. So much so, in fact, that the EU is paying NGOs to conduct political warfare within member states on behalf of the cause. It’s the USAID scandal times two.

The EU version has come to light, despite EU secrecy, due to recent revelations of documents uncovered by Welt am Sonntag (“World on Sunday”), one of Germany’s leading Sunday papers. Here’s a screenshot from the article that comes from an outstanding post at Eugyppius: A Plague Chronicle:

The author of the post has spent an enormous amount of time documenting the COVID debacle among others of recent times, is focused here on the climate version, and has observed the following:

We are witnessing an unprecedented, comprehensive failure of policy, medicine, and science. The world will never be the same.

I could not agree more. If you look closely at the graphic above, you’ll notice the outer ring of NGOs includes those from the USA and some very familiar groups:

The William and Flora Hewlett Foundation and the David & Lucille Packard Foundation, for example, are behind every imaginable anti-fracking group in the USA. Together with Michael Bloomberg and the Rockefellers, they also fund climate campaigns.

The very same entities also fund the Climate Works Foundation. It’s a handful of elites operating as a multiplicity of NGOs, which brings us to the meat of the Eugyppius post (emphasis added):

The documents hidden there [at the EU on one of their computer terminals] attest to the unsavoury tactics that the Commission has deployed to promote its so-called Green Deal – a range of policy initiatives designed to make the Continent “climate neutral” by 2050. If they are ever fully realised, these policies will spell the unilateral deindustrialisation of Europe, and the Commission is determined to force them through over the heads of dissenting voices in the EU and where necessary even behind the backs of member states. On our supersecret terminal is a truly insane contract concluded in 2022 between the EU Commission and a non-governmental organisation known as ClientEarth. In this instrument, the Commission agreed to pay ClientEarth €350,000 in exchange for specific activism in Germany. This included the things you’d expect; for example, the NGO pledged to cooperate with the environmentaloid scene and to help stage civic protests and climate camps. But ClientEarth also sold the more nefarious service of waging lawfare against coal-fired German power-plants, and this in the immediate aftermath of the German energy crisis. The Commission specifically wanted ClientEarth to “increase the financial and legal risk of the ownership and operation of [coal-fired] power plants,” by targeting their emissions and water use permits in court. They were to carry out their work without the knowledge of the German government, effectively weaponising our own courts against us. The ClientEarth agreement was but one of many such contracts concluded between the EU Commission and various NGOs for similar purposes. Altogether, the Commission dispensed over €15 million in taxpayer funds in 2022, all of it for activist and lobbying activities in 2023. That may not sound like a lot, but we must remember, first, that NGOs are by and large an extremely cheap way to influence public discourse; and, second, that Welt am Sonntag has had access only to contracts concluded in this one year. These general tactics are thought to go back to 2017 at least and they are presumed to be ongoing. In addition to secret interference in the domestic politics of member states, the EU Commission uses NGOs for internal influence – for example, to promote its Green agenda to legislators in the European Parliament and even to undermine other initiatives in the EU Commission itself. Another 2022 contract described by Welt am Sonntag relates to a €700,000 deal with the “international network of grassroots environmental organisations” known as Friends of the Earth. The EU paid this NGO to lobby against the EU’s own longstanding efforts to secure a free trade agreement with the South American trade bloc known as Mercosur. While EU member states like Germany have pushed hard for free trade with Mercosur, and while the Directorate-General of Trade within the EU Commission has worked for a long time to hammer out the details, the Directorate-General of the Environment across the hall hopes to torpedo the whole thing. Thus, they paid Friends of the Earth to do everything possible to “stop” the Mercosur agreement “in its present form,” among other things by drawing attention to its allegedly “harmful consequences for human rights and the environment.” Friends of the Earth were paid to conduct “at least three meetings with representatives of the European parliament” and “two meetings with representatives of the EU Commission,” specifically with the Directorate-General of Trade to persuade them to scuttle their own project… As a whole, these activities are remarkable for seeming to show an EU Commission that has ceased to function as merely the executive branch of the EU. Particularly the climatist elements of the Commission have begun to acquire autonomous features, as they pursue what can only be described as economic warfare on EU member states, without the knowledge and often against the wishes of the EU itself.

What we see here is exactly what we saw with USAID: an out-of-control deep-state bureaucracy, with its own political agenda, pursuing the special interests of elites in distain for the public interest. Yet, these NGOs operate with tax-exemption on the theory they are charities doing the public good. It’s all part of the “non-profits are holier than thou” narrative, but behind it is nothing pure unadulterated greed on a global scale. To paraphrase the Brits in 1940, when they were at the point of desperation with incompetent government, “What price NGO reform?" What will it take to end this NGO scourge?

