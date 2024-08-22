Reality is descending on the EV debacle promoted by globalists grifters who have promoted the electric vehicle to save the planet; that is to say control us. JoNova has a post up on what's happening in gone mad Australia where there’s not even enough electricity now to charge the 0.9% of Aussie vehicles that are EVs. Giles Parkinson at The Driven also covers the story and here are the key excerpts (emphasis added):

Fuel retailing giant Ampol says delays in getting grid connections continues to hold up the rollout of its electric vehicle fast charging network, and it won’t reach its targeted 300 charging bays until 2025. The company had flagged the issue in last year’s annual report, when it fell well short of its target of 180 EV charging bays by the end of 2023. And, just a few weeks after landing a new funding deal from the federal government through the Clean Energy Finance Corporation (CEFC), it appears the problem has not been resolved. “The progress of the EV fast charging network development is slower than we expected, given the difficulties in connecting to the grid in Australia in particular,” Ampol CEO Matt Halliday told investors on a conference call to discuss its interim results for the 2024 calendar year. “We have a pipeline of approximately 100 bays that are either awaiting grid connection, or under construction,” he said. “This provides some window into the challenges of delivering the enabling infrastructure to support the transition.”

Source: Ampol

Halliday noted that EVs still represent just 0.9 per cent of the passenger car fleet in Australis – just over two per cent in New Zealand, and that the sales growth has moderated, which could affect the speed with which it transforms its retail outlets. The graph above shows the growth in numbers of EVs per fast-charging bays in Australia – now at 148 EVs for every fast charger. Ampol added just 34 bays across Australia and New Zealand in the first half of 2024…

In terms of utilitization, Ampol reported a number of 7 per cent across its network. “It’s actually well above what we expected to see at the moment,” Halliday said.

So, what we have is this:

A grid unable to supply the electricity

A lousy 7% utilization of EV charging stations

An increasing average length of time per kWh to charge the EV

Declining amounts of energy supplied

An increasing ratio of EVs to charging bays

Already “moderating” EV sales at the point of only 0.9% market penetration

Piles of grant money from taxpayers and one failed target after another

Need I say more?

#EVs #Ampol #Climate #Grid #EVs #ChargingStations #ChargingBays

Share