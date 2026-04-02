Back in January, the Yankee Institute released a superb report titled “Alternatives to New England’s Energy Affordability Crisis,” prepared by Always On Energy Research (AOER). A pdf version of the report may be found here, and it includes a great discussion of the true levelized cost of unreliable solar and wind energy in Section VI.

Excerpts of this section (emphasis added) follow:

A common way of comparing the cost of electricity from various resources is called the Levelized Cost of Energy, or LCOE. LCOE estimates reflect the cost of generating electricity from different types of power plants, on a per-unit of electricity generated basis (generally mega-watt hours), over an assumed lifetime and quantity of electricity produced by the plant.

In other words, LCOE estimates are essentially like calculating the cost of your car on a per-mile-driven basis after accounting for expenses like initial capital investment, loan and insurance payments, fuel costs, and maintenance, divided by the number of miles driven in the car.

This approach works well for dispatchable resources, which can be turned on to generate power, but it does not work as well for non-dispatchable resources because they do not provide the same reliability value to the grid.

Wind and solar advocates often misrepresent LCOE estimates from Lazard or EIA to claim that wind and solar are now lower-cost than other sources of energy.

However, Lazard and EIA show the cost of operating a single wind or solar facility at its maximum reasonable output; they do not convey the cost of reliably operating an entire electricity system with high penetrations of wind and solar, which costs exponentially more.

…LCOE estimates created by Lazard and EIA do not account for the expenses of building new transmission lines, additional taxes, the cost of providing backup electricity with battery storage when the wind is not blowing or the sun is not shining (referred to as battery storage costs in this report), and the massive overbuilding and curtailment costs incurred by building excess capacity to charge the batteries.

AOER’s model corrects for these shortcomings by accounting for these additional expenses and attributing them to the cost of wind and solar to get an “Always On” LCOE value for these energy sources, thereby proving an apples-to-apples comparison of the reliability value of each generating technology…

Under the Renewable scenario, low-cost, existing natural gas plants would be largely replaced with a significant overbuilding of offshore wind, onshore wind, solar, and battery storage by 2050. [T]he Always On LCOE of new offshore wind, onshore wind, and solar reaches approximately $436, $240, and $357 per megawatt hour (MWh), respectively, in 2050.

Because curtailment rates reach 64 percent by 2050, overbuilding and curtailment costs are the primary drivers of wind and solar due to the need to build nearly 6.4 times more capacity than would be required to meet peak demand with dispatchable power plants.

As a result, the cost of battery storage, overbuilding, and curtailing … can be thought of as a Levelized Cost of Intermittency (LCOI), or unreliability.

…[T]he Always On LCOE calculations are based on system-specific costs that change for each resource in each portfolio. [The figure below] shows the Always On LCOE for the new natural gas and nuclear technologies built in the Natural Gas, Nuclear, and “Happy Medium” scenarios.

In the Nuclear scenario, generation from nuclear SMR facilities is ramped more often, thus increasing the cost per MWh, shown as “Ramp-ing” in Figure 26. SMRs have lower LCOEs in the Happy Medium scenario because they operate more frequently, and natural gas is able to handle the peaking hours, which reduces the cost per MWh. In essence, the total cost of the cars is being divided over more miles driven.