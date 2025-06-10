Energy Security and Freedom

melanie nivelt
8m

I always end my comments at RE meetings with this questions:

“Can anyone tell me me how these panels/turbines/batteries are recycled? Who pays for this?

What company in our State does this? If not in our State, where is the nearest facility that recycles panels/blades and what is a rough cost, per blade, to transport? And who pays for transportation and recycling at the plant?

Is the entire product “recycled” or just “components”?

If the land is to be returned in the condition that is was pre-sale, how do you remove the underground components? What stays in the ground and on the land?

No one can never answer these questions. I always get the panned answers “We will get back to you on that” or “the developer does all of that”.

