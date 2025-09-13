Things aren’t going well for the Lion electric buses in Canada. Here’s what happened with one of their electric school buses, which had five children on board who, luckily, escaped:

The CBC, of course, did what it could to claim no one knows what happened:

In Montreal, five children and their bus driver are unharmed after their electric school bus caught fire on Tuesday morning… The school service centre told CBC News the driver parked the bus and got himself and the elementary school students off it after noticing an unusual odour. Electric vehicle manufacturer LION says it’s looking into what happened after the heating system on one of its buses caught fire. Five children and a driver managed to exit the bus unharmed… The cause of the fire is not currently known…

According to the Montreal fire department, multiple 911 calls were placed around 8 a.m., after the electric school bus went up in flames… The bus belonged to company LION, formerly Lion Electric, which went into creditor protection in December after struggling financially and failing to secure new investments from the Quebec government. In May, a group of investors relaunched the company with the intention of focusing operations exclusively on electric school buses of which there were about 1,000 in circulation in Quebec, at the time. Maintenance was supposed to be carried out by LION staff and was to "gradually resume, taking into account a transition period required to relaunch operations," the company wrote in May. Asked whether maintenance services had resumed ahead of Tuesday, spokesperson Loïc Philibert said in a statement that the company has "nothing to add at the moment." "LION is conducting an analysis to understand the circumstances of the event," he wrote.

Yeah, right. What is the point of these electric school buses, anyway? There is no point, of course, other than green virtue signaling and feathering the nest of the grifters involved with these buses. And, it requires big subsidies and won’t make any measurable impact on global emissions, let alone the climate. Yet, it’s being done at the cost of Canadian child safety. What is the price of stopping the madness?

