What Harris Says About Fracking from Day to Day Matters Not: Everything She's Done Demonstrates Her Opposition
Guest Post by Don Ritter, Former Lehigh Valley Congressman.
Kamala Harris says that she won’t ban fracking, but that doesn’t matter. The Biden-Harris administration has stymied fossil fuel energy production for four years through regulation without such a “ban.” You can kill fracking without banning it.
In Pennsylvania, for example, plans for two new natural gas power plants were shelved because of state and federal policies that seek to restrict emissions, which may well be harmless.
The administration and their congressional allies gave preference to the development of expensive, intermittent and unreliable solar and wind generation.
Trillions of dollars of taxpayer-funded grants, loans and subsidies are envisioned to “incentivize” the Biden-Harris transition to green. The administration’s oddly named Inflation Reduction Act provides a hefty Green New Deal down payment of $400 billion.
Congressional Democrats have been notably quiet about the commitment of the Biden-Harris Environmental Protection Agency to stifle — by regulation — fossil fueled power plants and gas-driven cars. This regulation proceeds apace as electric power grids warn of coming blackouts because alternatives to coal and natural gas — solar and wind — can’t generate sufficient amounts of electricity and most consumers are rejecting electric vehicles as too expensive and impractical.
Recently, the Harris campaign’s Climate Engagement Director, Camila Thorndike, said that her candidate “is not promoting expansion” of fossil fuel drilling and fracking. “She just said that she wouldn’t ban fracking.”
In other words, frack all you want, but good luck using the oil and natural gas extracted. That’s certainly the message the Climate Engagement Director was sending to the thousands of activists she has mobilized for the Harris campaign as she likely angles for a position in her boss’s administration.
The campaign attempted a walk-back of Thorndike’s comments but questions remain. Does Harris support “the expansion of fracking” in Pennsylvania and elsewhere … or not?
And what about congressional Democrats, normally reliable votes for the Biden-Harris energy/climate agenda? Do they support the continued production and use of fossil fuels as demanded now and into the future by the American people or will they use government power to remove fossil fuels from our economy?
Another question related to fracking is whether to permit the construction of new pipelines, which are essential to the transport of natural gas and oil.
Pipelines are far more efficient and safer than moving fuels by truck or rail. The future of fracking would be limited without expansion of infrastructure necessary to carry oil and gas to domestic and foreign markets.
On Day One of the Biden-Harris administration, the construction of the Keystone XL pipeline was terminated. A question for voters: would a President Harris and congressional Democrats allow new, and necessary, oil and gas pipelines to be built?
Biden-Harris administration constraints on the fossil fuel industry have been numerous: Development of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge was terminated despite fracking’s tiny environmental footprint. Drilling on federal lands in oil and gas-rich New Mexico was curtailed.
Permits for four new liquified natural gas export terminals were paused, although the action was eventually overturned by a court. Permitting new refineries is near impossible. The list goes on.
U.S. oil and gas production has gone up under Biden-Harris, but largely because of federal leases granted by the preceding Trump administration, leases on private property and by maxing out on existing equipment.
The present administration and the prospect of an anti-fossil fuels Harris presidency have depressed new production investment. As a result, the big energy companies are distributing their record profits to shareholders instead of investing in new fracking capacity.
The national security implications are serious. For one thing, European allies need U.S. oil and gas. Closer to home, the present administration, in an effort to blunt the inflationary effects of its energy policies, depleted the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to dangerously low levels. The national security risks of such an energy policy are huge.
All this, while our adversaries in China, Russia and Iran and the energy-hungry Global South are moving full steam ahead on the production and use of fossil fuels. Their increases in greenhouse gas emissions dwarf our own reductions.
If a potential Harris-Walz administration and congressional allies won’t permit fracking on federal lands in Alaska or New Mexico, if they won’t permit new pipelines and refineries and LNG terminals, if they continue to regulate-to-death fossil fuel power plants, if they are bent on spending trillions of taxpayer dollars to push wind and solar over fossil fuels, if they continue with the present “whole-of-government” approach to get rid of fossil fuels — being “against a fracking ban” is meaningless.
This post republished from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette with permission of the author, Don Ritter, a former Republican Congressman from Pennsylvania’s Lehigh Valley. Ritter also led the National Environmental Policy Institute.
