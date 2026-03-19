This happened in Qatar yesterday:

That’s from a video on X of what’s left of the Iranian military blowing up the Ras Laffan LNG complex that supplies natural gas to Asia and Europe. I asked Alter AI, Grok, and Perplexity the following questions about the incident:

How much damage was done to the Qatar gas facility yesterday and what does it mean to the European natural gas supply and LNG pricing? Will there be a spike in demand for American LNG?

Here is some of what I received:

On March 18, 2026, Iranian missiles struck the Ras Laffan complex (after four were intercepted), sparking fires and causing what Qatar’s government and QatarEnergy described as “significant damage” to the main gas facility and “extensive” / “sizeable” further damage (with fires) to multiple additional LNG facilities there. Shell’s Pearl gas-to-liquids (GTL) plant at the site was also extensively damaged.

The longer-term implications for Europe include higher winter 2026/27 costs for power, heating, and industry; potential rerouting pressure if Asia bids aggressively; and added inflation/energy security risks if the outage drags on. Europe has buffers (US LNG ramp-up, storage, efficiency), but this escalates vulnerability in an already tight market.

Qatar’s Ras Laffan facility—the world’s largest LNG export complex, accounting for about 20% of global LNG supply—has been offline since early March 2026 following initial Iranian attacks, with QatarEnergy declaring force majeure on deliveries.

Europe relies heavily on LNG imports (now a key replacement for reduced Russian pipeline gas), with US LNG already the largest supplier (around 50-60% of EU imports in recent years). Qatar supplied roughly 7-14% of Europe’s LNG directly, but its absence creates a gap that amplifies competition for remaining cargoes.

US facilities are already operating near full capacity (e.g., reports of 121-137% utilization in early 2026 months). Rerouting of US-bound cargoes to Asia has been observed, but the US is still positioned as the primary alternative supplier due to its large export capacity (~90-100 mtpa) and flexibility.

European benchmark gas prices jumped sharply after the initial Qatar halt and have spiked again after the fresh Ras Laffan strikes, with reports of single‑day rises on the order of 35–50% in benchmark wholesale prices.

Europe is somewhat cushioned by being past the peak winter heating season, but storage management, summer injection, and contract renewals for the coming winter are now under additional stress, increasing the risk of higher prices and tighter balances later in the year.

This event proves something fundamental, namely that energy “globalization” is an illusion. Even after years of diversification campaigns, the world’s gas supply chain is still chained to a few chokepoints and political contingencies.

When one hub hiccups in the Persian Gulf, Gulf Coast terminals 8,000 miles away light up overnight.

And, there you have it: the United States is the bulwark of energy security around the globe. Moreover, because we have largely avoided being caught up in net zero fantasies like our cousins across the pond, they now depend on us. The fate of Western freedom is in our hands, and we must act to preserve it, no matter how flawed it may be.

It’s an emergency, in fact.

It’s time for President Trump to grab the bull by the horns, officially declare that emergency, and wipe out all restrictions on natural gas development in the USA. We must prioritize LNG terminal construction, head off all environmental lawfare, and dissolve all fracking bans and unreasonable limitations that have been imposed by “hold your breath until you're blue“ states such as California, Colorado, and New York. We must instruct agencies such as the Delaware River Basin Commission (DRBC) that they are they no longer permitted to stand in the way of developing much-needed natural gas resources (sign the petition here).

#Qatar #NaturalGas #Europe #Kuwait #DRBC #FrackBans #LNG #Terminals #Exports #California #Colrado #NewYork #Trump #Iran

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