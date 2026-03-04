Phys.org, according to Perplexity:

[Is] a privately held, web-based science, research, and technology news service and aggregator that publishes and republishes science-related news across a wide range of disciplines as part of the Science X network… Phys.org positions itself as a leading science news service offering “comprehensive coverage” of science and technology developments worldwide, aiming to deliver daily news about research developments, technological breakthroughs, and scientific innovations to scientists, engineers, and the broader public. In practice, it functions largely as a news and press-release aggregator: it republishes material from research institutions, journals, and news agencies, a model sometimes described as “churnalism,” alongside some original write‑ups and summaries… [It] is “wholly owned by Omicron Limited,” a company headquartered in Douglas, Isle of Man.

Science they say, but then they publish this, which has to be read to be believed, as it’s nothing remotely close to science and is 100% propaganda or, more accurately perhaps, a guide on how to do propaganda and politics:

Hairdressers Could Be A Secret Weapon in Tackling Climate Change, New Research Finds Hairdressers across the UK are emerging as powerful, under-recognized influencers in tackling climate change, according to new research from academics at the University of Bath’s Center for Climate Change and Social Transformations (CAST), and the Universities of Cardiff, Oxford and Southampton. The study, published in Humanities & Social Sciences Communications, reveals that hair salons are hubs of trust, community and conversation where climate action can take root and spread.

The research shows that hairdressers can be influential in everyday conversations with clients about climate and sustainability and are successfully prompting people to rethink their sustainability habits—ranging from their use of water and energy to their choice of bank or diet. Dr. Sam Hampton from CAST said, “Hairdressers build trust over months and years. That kind of relationship is gold when it comes to discussing climate change. We found salons to be unique spaces where clients feel safe, relaxed, and open to new ideas.”

The research team conducted in-depth interviews with 30 salon owners and directors about their climate and sustainability interactions with clients and ran a nationwide intervention in 25 sustainable salons using “Mirror Talkers”—eco-tips placed on salon mirrors to prompt sustainable haircare conversations… Coining the term “everyday influencers,” the researchers argue that public-facing professionals like hairdressers should be seen as frontline agents of climate engagement. Harriet Barber from B Hairdressing in Bath said, “We believe beauty should never cost the earth—our salon is proudly vegan, eco-friendly, and stocked with ethical products. Clients come to us for more than great hair; they connect with our values and the conversations we have around sustainability, green living, and even growing your own veg—it’s more than a salon, it’s a like-minded community.” Dr. Briony Latter, a CAST member based at Cardiff University, said, “We’re used to thinking of people in the public eye, such as celebrities, as influencers. But what about the people you actually talk to on a regular basis who know you and who you trust with your appearance and sometimes more personal aspects of your life? Hairdressers have an untapped ability to weave climate change into everyday conversations and actions.” With over 61,000 hair and beauty businesses in the UK contributing £5.1 billion to the economy, the research offers a blueprint for policymakers. It recommends: Integrating sustainability training into hairdressing education and apprenticeships

Rolling out conversational tools like Mirror Talkers nationally

Recognizing salons as valuable spaces for public climate engagement, particularly among women and local communities Dr. Sam Hampton said, “If we’re serious about building a public movement for climate action, then it’s time to invest in these unsung influencers because real change starts in everyday conversations, not just in Westminster.”

This is why England is all but gone.

