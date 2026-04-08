Our friend Dan Markind has written an excellent article at Forbes that is must-reading if one wants to understand the Jones Act, which boxed New England into receiving Russian gas not so long ago. It was a perfect illustration of the absurdity of climate virtue signaling, as Massachusetts and other Northeast numbskull states fought pipelines that would have delivered Marcellus Shale gas to them and ended up depending on the Ruskies to fill the gap because the Jones Act prevented ships from bringing them American gas.

New York and New England are now slowly backing away from the foolishness and entertaining the idea they may need the Constitution Pipeline, but in the meantime, they’re squeezed by a combination of their own demagoguery and the Jones Act, which is probably going to have to be waived a lot the next few years. Dan explains the essence of the problem in the last few paragraphs of his story:

During World War I, Congress gave the U.S. Shipping Board permission to issue “permits” to foreign vessels to engage in U.S. domestic trade. Once the war ended in 1918, Senator Wesley Jones of Washington State introduced Section 27 of the Merchant Marine Act, which was motivated by a need to rebuild a United States fleet that had been damaged during the war with Germany. It was felt that, during times of national emergency, this requirement could guarantee the nation could rely on its own maritime resources. Unfortunately, recent history has shown this not to be the case. With so much of trade globalized, many fewer ships are being built in the United States, and fewer still are American flagged. In August 2025, President Trump announced the “Make American Shipbuilding Great Again” (MASGA) initiative. This included a partnership with South Korea, which is a major shipbuilder, and which would invest $150B specifically for shipbuilding, including fossil fuel tankers. Among those would be tankers is the South Korean owned Hanwha Philly Shipyard in Philadelphia, which is targeted to complete 1- 1.5 vessels per year. Hanwha received its first tanker order in July 2025, constituting the first order in nearly 50 years. Deliveries are expected around 2028. Thus, for at least the next few years, it can be anticipated that there will continue to be few, if any, U.S. flagged fossil fuel tankers that will qualify as usable without a waiver under the Jones Act. Given the uncertainty of the oil and gas market relating to the Iran War and other international events, generally, and given the anti-fossil fuel energy policies of some American states, it is likely that we will see more Jones Act waivers in the near future. Perhaps then it will be time to either repeal or amend the 1920 law, which a century later may have, finally, outlived its usefulness.

Why do we keep doing waivers and yet fail to do something meaningful in the case of the Jones Act to ensure security? Why has it been so difficult to repeal the Jones Act and what political constituencies oppose repeal? Thisc was the question I posed to Perplexity and this is the answer I got:

Repealing the Jones Act has been difficult because the law creates a durable coalition of concentrated beneficiaries, while the costs are spread widely across consumers and taxpayers. Supporters also frame it as a national-security measure, which gives it bipartisan political cover and makes repeal easier to attack as “anti-jobs” or “anti-defense.” The basic political problem is that the Jones Act protects a relatively small number of shipbuilders, U.S.-flag carriers, maritime unions, and related industries, and those groups have strong incentives to organize and lobby aggressively. The broader public pays higher shipping costs, but those costs are diffuse and less visible, so they create much weaker opposition. The law is also embedded in federal institutions and oversight structures, which adds inertia. One analysis notes that repeal would have to contend with many congressional committees and federal agencies that have jurisdictional interests in keeping the existing system intact. National security arguments are a major reason repeal keeps stalling. Supporters say the law sustains a domestic merchant marine, shipyard capacity, and trained mariners that can support the military in wartime or emergencies, and the Navy has historically been cited as opposing repeal on those grounds.

Trump’s initiative should help, but a law that must be routinely waived is not well-written. Numerous communities have learned that in enforcing zoning ordinances. Sooner or later, the ordinance or law must be adapted to reality. That’s also true of New York and New England energy policies. What cannot continue won’t, as they say.

#JonesAct #Trump #DanMarkind #Ships #LNG #Oil #NaturalGas #NewYork #NewEngland

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