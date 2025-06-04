The MGUY, in this instructive 6-minute video examines the specific nature of the risk associated with an EV battery fire, and there’s nothing pretty about your car turning into a flamethrower!:

As one commenter on the video notes, “The EVangelists refuse to believe there's anything worse about an EV fire compared to a petrol or diesel fire.” These fires are, in fact, far more dangerous.

#MGUY #EVs #CarFires #BatteryFires

Share