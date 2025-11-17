Meredith Angwin, in her outstanding book “Shorting the Grid,” and this article, notes that one of the problems with natural gas, as opposed to nuclear energy, for example, is that is typically not able to be stored on the site of a power generation in the event of a pipeline feezeup or breakdown, where uranium (and coal, for that matter) can easily be stored for backup. Oil can be stored on-site to fire a natural gas turbine, but the bureaucratic obstacles to such “Winter Reliability Programs,” erected by insane regulators, can make that quite difficult. So, what to do?

Well, earlier today, Duggan Flanakin posted an article here on the recommendations of a new report by the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners’ (NARUC) Gas-Electric Alignment for Reliability (GEAR) Task Force. Its focus is on alleviating “multisector supply and demand challenges for natural gas and electric markets in the American power system.” Duggan addressed the report's recommendations regarding appliances, pipelines, and such, but the same report also touched on the storage issue, and here is some of what it says:

Storage can mean many different things to many different people. The use of the word herein is meant to be construed as broadly as possible. Among the qualifying uses of the term are, of course, underground natural gas storage, but it should also incorporate other forms of back up alternatives including alternate fuel/diesel/oil tanks at a power plant, LNG or CNG to the extent it is usable by a generator in lieu of natural gas transported via pipelines, batteries, compression storage, and other methods for storing electricity, thermal energy storage, and any other technology that allows the grid to stay reliable when the natural gas demand is high… Regulators and RTOs/ISOs, namely those with resource adequacy and/or siting authority, should apply a strategic approach to expand opportunities for increased or new storage investment consistent with empowering end-users to exert greater control over supply needs… What new or expanded storage facilities are available at what cost? Publish a request for proposals (RFP), request for information (RFI), or request for solutions (RFS) (depending on the jurisdiction) to get a supply curve and construction timeframe for consideration. These requests should be technology agnostic to allow for the maximum number of potential projects and thereby the maximum amount of competition and information. Bidders may propose contracting for underground storage services, new tanks at their plants for back up fuel, etc. The more participation the better, as the commissions and/or other appropriate authorities can then analyze and evaluate across technologies based on cost, size, speed to market, and any other relevant attributes. This approach is not intended to replace or frustrate existing storage development and contracting practices but rather serve as a supplement to ensure that opportunities are appropriately assessed and maximized… This analysis would need to account for possible differences in regulated jurisdictions, where regulators consider prudency or other features of storage as part of integrated resource planning, and other jurisdictions where it might require consideration outside of business-as-usual market frameworks that incentivize generators to invest in gas storage options (LNG, dual fuel, underground, etc.) as part of their overall supply portfolio. Most new storage requires development and long-term commitments, up to a decade or more. Similar to the above actions taken by state commissions. Organized power markets should examine the role of storage in meeting reliability requirements and how changes to market rules can support generator’s underwriting new or additional storage and firm contracting. This contracting can be either direct with storage providers or indirect through no-notice or non-ratable pipeline services or through marketers that hold storage. New ancillary services, changes in capacity accreditation or other solutions could be considered as ways to solve the problem of paying for the reliability needed, even in years when it is not called upon.

This is, of course, common sense. Getting regulators to adopt it will not be easy, though, as they tend to be committed to nonsensical make-believe free markets in electricity that are anything but. They are, instead, cobbled together government intrusions on the market, one after another, to correct for the unintended consequences of each previous intrusion, which is why gas-fueled power plants are too often denied the ability to store oil on site for emergency use. Addressing that problem should be the highest of all priorities. Indeed, slashing the bureaucracy and its stupid rules is always the best place to start.

That far too much bureaucracy exists is more than clear. Our electric bills are now subject to regulation by FERC, state utility commissions, state lawmakers, and, of course, those mammoth ISOs and RTOs. There are too many people with too many agendas and too many fingers in the pie-making.

We were arguably better off before there were ISOs and RTOs, and state utility commissions simply regulated rates of companies that made and delivered electricity, although that system had its own problems, of course.

More than anything, we need smaller, more adaptable systems with opportunities for true free markets (e.g., small gas or nuclear power plants attached to individual large users). Very few things get better as they get bigger, especially in government. Storage is the same. It’s not that hard to store extra fuel on site, and it’s easily done with coal and nuclear, of course. It can also be done with natural gas if we didn’t keep tripping ourselves up with dumb regulations.

