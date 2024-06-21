The 2024 Statistical Review of World Energy is out. It includes a number of stunning statistics on coal. Oh, yes, the report does its best to assure us there is still an energy transition taking place, although it admits the progress is slow. But, it is the coal data that catches the eye of any alert reader. Consider this excerpt:

In 2023, global coal production reached its highest ever level (179 EJ), beating the previous high set the year before. The Asia Pacific region accounted for nearly 80% of global output with activity concentrated in just four countries, Australia, China, India, and Indonesia (jointly responsible for 97% of the region’s output). China alone was responsible for just over half of total global production. North America, Southern & Central America, Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States all saw their production fall relative to 2022 levels.

Global coal consumption breached 164 EJ for the first time ever. An increase of 1.6% over 2022 was seven times higher than the previous ten-year average growth rate. Whilst China is by far the largest consumer of coal (56% of the world’s total), in 2023 India exceeded the combined consumption of Europe and North America for the first time ever. Coal consumption in both Europe and North America each fell below 10 EJ, their lowest levels since 1965.

Let that sink into your conscience. The world is using more coal than ever. And, we have Western elites demanding we just ignore that fact and get on the green gravy train. What more is there to say? Nothing, except that Western civil society is managed by the worst ruling class ever; corrupted to the core and having contaminated everything it touches. That include a press that should be noticing and asking questions but would rather be at the table gorging itself on phony virtue.

