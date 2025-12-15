Joe Biden’s puppeteers, along with California and New York elitists, couldn’t wait to emulate Europe on EV mandates, but it’s only taken two years for our condescending brethren from across the pond to reverse direction as reality has hit them like a speeding bullet. Check out these two short videos to see what I mean:

Turns out that Germany’s pathetic attempts to soften the impacts of their insane EV mandate in 2023 weren’t nearly enough, as we see here:

Watch a bunch of elitist incompetents who suppose they know better about everything and were wrong about it all, as they’ve learned in just two years, but will never admit.

#Germany #EU #EVmandates

Share