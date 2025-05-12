Guest post by Jim Willis of Marcellus Drilling News.

Houston, we have a problem. Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the data centers (banks of hundreds or thousands of computers) that support AI are being planned right now. All those data centers need reliable power supplies. Unreliable solar and wind are not up to the task, so the companies building those data centers (like Google, Microsoft, Amazon, Facebook, Apple, and others) are turning to natural gas. Which we love! But here’s the problem: the turbines needed to generate the electricity (turbines that burn natural gas) are now on backorder… until 2028 or later.

We spotted two different articles, one from Hart Energy and the other from NGI (Natural Gas Intelligence), on the same topic: gas turbine manufacturers can’t keep up with demand. And the reason is not simply a massive uptick in new orders overwhelming existing manufacturing capacity. That is true. But there’s a complicating factor: The U.S. and the rest of the world foolishly focused on ramping up the ability to manufacture solar panels and wind mills over the last decade. Consequently, “companies that build gas-fired and combined-cycle generators lost much of their manufacturing capacity.”

We’ve frittered away our manufacturing ability for gas turbines by chasing unreliable renewable nirvana. And now we pay the price in big delays for new orders.

From Hart Energy:

The U.S. is awash with cheap natural gas, and the booming artificial intelligence (AI) sector wants it to power its data centers. Energy producers and the tech sector are working together to meet demand; however, they are hitting a bottleneck more often than not: the availability of turbines to convert natural gas into electrons. Takajiro Ishikawa, president of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries America (MHIA), said the U.S. and the rest of the world have been focused on wind and solar energy development over the last decade. During that time frame, companies that build gas-fired and combined-cycle generators lost much of their manufacturing capacity. Now, as energy demand ramps up thanks to AI data centers and re-shoring industrialization, the calls for generation is also booming. “We’re seeing the surge in demand, and the figures that we hear every day—including the panels that we heard this morning and the afternoon—it’s really scary,” Ishikawa said. “We don’t know how to scale that up, because the whole supply chain is gone.” Ishikawa spoke as a panelist April 24 at the Powering AI: Global Leadership Summit, hosted by Oklahoma State University’s Hamm Institute for American Energy. He was joined by Venture Global Co-Chairman Bob Pender and Kalin Peshov, chairman of the management board for GBS, an infrastructure company based in Bulgaria. The problem of meeting turbine demand is not just Mitsubishi’s; competitors are likely facing the same issues, he said. Two years ago, two-thirds of capital investment in power generation were going to wind and solar. Most tech companies also want their power supplies to be as carbon-free as possible, meaning Mitsubishi and other manufacturers are ramping up their CO2-capture capabilities as well. His company is expanding, but the challenge will be matching the boom currently happening in AI technology. “We are committed to serving the needs of American industry, whether it be the utilities or the oil and gas companies that are also getting into the (power) industry,” Ishikawa said. “But the magnitude and the speed that they are wanting the technology is just overwhelming.” Venture Global’s Pender said his LNG company was in an advantageous spot in regards to power generation. The company’s facilities at Calcasieu Pass and Plaquemines run on electric power generated on-site. “We’ve made our orders way in advance and before most of the AI guys came along and tried to snap up a lot of turbines,” Pender said. “So, we’re not concerned about some of those critical pieces because of advanced commitments of capital and by advanced planning.”

From NGI’s Daily Gas Price Index:

GE Vernova Inc., whose energy technology orders have risen as electrification demand increases, added 7 GW of natural gas turbine orders during the first quarter, bringing the contracted backlog to 29 GW. Another 7 GW of gas turbine slot reservation equipment also was ordered, with 21 GW reserved but not yet in backlog, CEO Scott Strazik said during the first quarter conference call earlier this month. GE Vernova “currently has 50 GW of gas turbines under contract or with the slot reservation. We expect to ship over 10 GW of equipment in the remainder of the year and add contracts for more than two times that amount to end the year with over 60 GW between backlog and reservation agreements.” Of the total 50 GW on contract between the backlog and slot reservations, “about 60% of that is in the U.S….Of the 29 GW that are already in backlog when it comes to data centers, it’s fairly negligible.” One of the “smaller projects,” is for Crusoe Energy Systems LLC in Abilene, TX, to power a data center with natural gas and renewable resources. Of the 21 GW of slot reservations, “about a third of it is aligned with the data center buildouts,” Strazik said. “What you’re seeing here is a very strong shift toward the U.S. And in slot reservation agreements, a lot of data center contracts that we expect to start converting to orders in the second half of the year.” ‘Largely Sold Out’ Quenching the thirst for power equipment will take some time, though. “Sitting here today, ‘26 and ‘27 are largely sold out,” Strazik said. “We are approaching filling out ‘28 and starting to sign agreements for later years. I give that context just to frame that I continue to see this market normalizing to a higher-for-longer gas market. “The world needs more dispatchable power generation to support economic growth and national security.” Natural gas power “will provide a significant amount of the incremental dispatchable power, while also being the force multiplier for more renewables where wind and solar resources makes sense.” As commercial activities accelerate, the company expects to fulfill close to 20 GW of annualized deliveries in the second half of 2026 and then sustain 20 GW/year of deliveries starting in 2027. “Put simply, the world is entering an era of accelerated electrification,” Strazik said. The transformation is driven by “manufacturing growth, industrial electrification, electric vehicles and emerging data center needs.”

The NGI article goes on to say that, unlike in the late 1940s and early 1950s, the growth in grid infrastructure today is global, putting further strain on turbine orders.

We don’t see any easy fixes for this problem.

