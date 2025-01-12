We've All Met This Environmental Savior; Angry, Demanding, Spoiled to the Hilt and Thoroughly Miserable
This short video from the UK is, of course, satire, but fully captures the spirit of so many environmental protesters I’ve witnessed over the years here in America:
It’s hard to improve on this characterization of the typical trust-funder environmental activist isn’t it?
Thomas - Thanks for the Sunday morning laugh! Hilarious!
Hahaha!
In more seriousness, climate activists tend to be locked into a drama triangle where they see themselves as saviors.
