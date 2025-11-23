There are two types of natural gas: dry and wet. Dry gas is nearly pure. Wet gas comes with oil. The latter is, for some unknown reason, now called “associated gas,” which is boring and bureaucratic sounding, but a pretty good descriptor. What’s happening with it, though, is anything but boring, as the following article in Today In Energy illustrates:

U.S. production of associated dissolved natural gas, also known as associated natural gas, increased by 6% last year, mirroring the growth in crude oil production from the Permian region. Associated natural gas production averaged 18.5 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) in 2024, according to data from Enverus DrillingInfo.

Associated natural gas, which is natural gas produced by wells that predominantly produce oil, comes mainly from five major oil producing regions in the United States—the Permian, Bakken, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, and Niobrara. In 2024, associated natural gas production in these regions averaged 18.2 Bcf/d, an increase of 1.0 Bcf/d from 2023. Associated natural gas production accounted for 37% of the total natural gas production from these regions in 2023 and 2024. We define oil wells as those with a gas-to-oil ratio (GOR) of less than or equal to 6.0 thousand cubic feet of natural gas per barrel of oil produced (Mcf/b). We classify wells with a GOR of more than 6.0 Mcf/b as natural gas wells.

Associated natural gas production in the Permian region in oil-rich western Texas and southeastern New Mexico accounted for most of the growth in 2024, increasing 8% to 12.5 Bcf/d and accounting for 47% of total Permian natural gas production. Supported by an average West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil price of $77 per barrel (b), oil-directed drilling in the Permian increased in 2024. Permian region crude oil production accounted for almost all U.S. growth in 2024, rising by 377,000 barrels per day (b/d) compared with 2023 to average 6.3 million b/d, which led to the increase in natural gas production. In 2024, 67% of the Bakken’s natural gas production came from associated gas, the largest share in the five producing regions. The Bakken produced 2.3 Bcf/d of associated gas, and the Eagle Ford produced 1.8 Bcf/d of associated gas.

Associated natural gas, often termed wet gas, contains valuable natural gas plant liquids (NGPLs) such as ethane, butane, and propane. These liquids must be separated and purified at gas plants before being sent to market. The generally persistent growth in associated natural gas production through 2024 has led to record ethane production, a crucial feedstock for the plastics, fibers, and petrochemical industries.

Unlike the energy from the land-consuming wind and solar facilities, oil and natural gas (and especially ethane) are critical to supply chains. As Ron Stein recently noted in a message to his followers:

The multi-faceted question that I want to ask of COP30 attendees, California Governor Newsom, and all the so-called press people conducting interviews around the world: How will wind turbines support the supply chain of products that allowed the world to grow from 1 to 8 billion in less than 200 years, and how will those turbines support the demand for fertilizers that help feed most of those 8 billion on this planet, and how will those wind turbines support the fuel requirements of the world’s transportation infrastructures for planes, ships, militaries, trucks, autos, construction equipment, or the space programs?

Indeed, and that’s why this story is important.

