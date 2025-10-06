Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
AYRE DAVID's avatar
AYRE DAVID
3h

We don't need ticks to suck our blood when we've got Starmer et al.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Thomas J Shepstone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture