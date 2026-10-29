Guest Post from the Institute for Energy Res earch.

The Midwest has a firm supply of oil from western Canada and excess refinery capacity but lacks the infrastructure to move gasoline and diesel to East and West Coast markets, where refining capacity has declined due to retirements, conversions, and closures.

In this latest video from the Institute for Energy Research we explain how expanding pipeline infrastructure will allow Midwest refiners to bring down gas prices across the country.

#Refineries #IER #Pipelines #Oil #Northeast #West #WesternGateway

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