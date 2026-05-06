Guest Post by Zach Kent from Consumer Energy Alliance via Real Clear Energy.

For many Americans energy policy is not an abstract debate. It is a line item in the monthly budget that determines how much families pay to keep the lights on. Hardworking citizens and business owners deserve access to affordable, reliable energy and common-sense policy is the ticket to achieving that goal.

Recent results in West Virginia are an example of how energy affordability is at stake at the polling place. By choosing not to advance the deceptively named West Virginia First Energy Act (Senate Bill 420), and other pieces of legislation in which SB 420 provisions were packaged, House of Delegates leadership avoided locking the state into a policy framework that would have reduced flexibility in electricity generation and increased costs for consumers.

House of Delegates leadership restraint deserves recognition. It showcases a measured approach to policymaking that prioritizes long-term affordability and puts West Virginians first by defeating inefficient and costly short-term mandates.

In a state where energy is both an economic engine and a household necessity, getting policy right matters. It impacts small business expansion, manufacturing investments, and, most importantly, controls if families can keep up with rising costs. Even incremental increases in electricity prices can have real consequences. For households already managing tight budgets, rising power costs create difficult tradeoffs – families squeezed to pay high electricity costs or buy meals and seniors thrust toward despair over keeping lights on and purchasing medication.

The central goal for lawmakers is straightforward–keep power reliable and affordable. Harmful provisions contained in several pieces of legislation, such as SB 420, raised concerns because it risked narrowing the range of options available to utilities when making generation decisions. Limiting that flexibility can increase costs on consumers. When utilities are constrained by resources they can procure to power communities, consumers pay the cost. Those added costs compound, placing an even greater burden on residents and job creators across the state.

Preventing passage of this legislation was significant. It highlights the importance of taking a measured and holistic approach when considering policies that could have severe economic consequences. It also signals an understanding from House leadership that energy policy must remain diverse, especially as demand for electricity continues to grow.

Make no mistake, demand is growing. From advanced manufacturing to data infrastructure, industries considering the Mountain State are increasingly requiring consistent, cost-effective power. Meeting that need means investment across multiple forms of generation.

An “all-of-the-above” approach is a tailor-made practical strategy for West Virginia. This state’s strength lies in its diversity of resources. Coal and natural gas with both play a role. Together they create a more resilient and balanced energy portfolio, positioning West Virginia to compete. A state with options is far more attractive than one that limits its own energy mix.

Recent project announcements reinforce that opportunity. New natural gas generation investments from Mon Power and Potomac Edison in Maidsville and Calpine in Moundsville indicate that companies see long-term potential in West Virginia’s energy landscape. Maintaining momentum requires policies that encourage investment, diversifies energy sources and continues collaboration to ensure infrastructure keeps pace with growing demand.

West Virginia voters will head to the polls on May 12 for the state’s primary elections and the choices they make will shape energy policy for years to come. Candidate positions on how the state generates and manages power deserve careful consideration. Energy policy is not always front and center in campaign discourse, yet its impact is felt tremendously in everyday life.

Voters should ask a simple question: will this candidate expand opportunity while keeping energy affordable and reliable? Policies that tilt too heavily in one direction risk undermining that balance. A thoughtful, balanced approach will be key to sustaining economic growth and household stability.

West Virginia has long been a cornerstone of America’s energy system. Preserving that role and building on it will depend on thoughtful policymaking and informed civic engagement.

The House’s decision to kill SB 420 and similarly bad legislation was a step in the right direction. The next step belongs to voters.

Zach Kent is Midwest Executive Director for Consumer Energy Alliance, the leading energy and environmental advocate for families, businesses and communities committed to advancing nonpartisan energy policy through affordable, reliable and cleaner energy solutions.

#RealClearEnergy #Climate #ClimateChange #ConsumerEnergyAlliance #GreenEnergy #WestVirginia

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