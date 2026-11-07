A very short clip of Trump speaking earlier this week, where he criticized the “Green New Scam” and referenced Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s 2019 comments about the world ending in 12 years if climate change wasn’t addressed:

Expect the following going forward after the election:

Continued opposition to wasteful wind, especially offshore, using agency actions rather than legislation.

Defending what’s already done, such as the EPA’s 2026 repeal of the 2009 endangerment finding, and pushing to finish it before 2029.

Avoiding U.S. entanglement with COP31, which opens Monday in Turkey.

More executive orders and agency action on energy legislation.

More redirection of all Federal agency actions related to climate and energy so as to focus first on energy security.

#ClimateScam #Trump #COP31 #Climate #EnergySecurity

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