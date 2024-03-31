Numerous entities are suing the SEC over its profoundly corrupt climate risk disclosure rule. The rule is all a part of the Biden Administration’s plan to kill coal, oil and gas so as to enable the Big Green Grift. The idea the SEC should involve itself in the climate con, though, is as filthy as it gets. It not only directly rewards the grifters but also throws a bone to lawyers suing the industry and rich families such as the Rockefellers who are currently pushing such lawsuits.

Fortunately, there is serious pushback legally from organizations such as the Liberty Justice Center, which lays out its rationale here and following are a few excerpts (emphasis added):

The Liberty Justice Center and the Pelican Institute for Public Policy have jointly filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to challenge recent regulations that force public companies to make extensive disclosures related to climate change. The legal organizations represent the National Legal and Policy Center, a nonprofit organization that advocates for shareholder interests and opposed the rule in public comments, and the Oil & Gas Workers Association, a nonprofit trade association that represents workers in the oil and gas industry, whose livelihoods are threatened by the SEC’s rules. On March 6, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) issued a climate “disclosure rule” that requires all companies registered with the SEC to provide a broad swath of information related to climate change in their annual reports. These requirements include a company’s “climate-related target or goal” and any progress towards meeting it; greenhouse gas emissions; the impact of severe weather events; carbon offsets or renewable energy credits; and processes of identifying, assessing, and managing climate-relate risks… “The SEC didn’t enact these rules to protect investors’ financial interests—it enacted them to pursue an ideological agenda and influence companies’ decisions to favor that agenda. Worse yet, the rules force companies to file reports that implicitly endorse the SEC’s views on climate change in violation of the First Amendment. We look forward to seeing these rules struck down,” said Jacob Huebert, President of the Liberty Justice Center.

The last paragraph of the quoted text says it all. What the SEC is doing is putting its finger on the scale, favoring a particular political view and a particular understanding of the science. No one knows how much global warming, if any, is natural versus man-made or attributable to coal, oil or gas. No one can credibly assert we are in a climate crisis based on climate models and arbitrary goals set by the very political IPCC. Yet, the SEC wants companies to put shareholders’ interests aside to favor one view? What coould be more unfair or dangerous?

The danger, in fact, is very real. Imagine the consequences in shifting energy production to undependable solar and wind because conpanies can no longer get financing for dependable coal, oil, gas and nuclear as a result of SEC identification of these industries as climate risks. We’ve already seen the results in Texas, where state policies pushed wind energy, for instance.

Consider what forcing everyone into such policies would mean. The SEC rule would cause a massive shift in investments toward solar and wind, destablizing the grid and requiring ever more public subsidies, putting money and power in the hands of grifters even as our economy necessarily contracted due to all the debt incurred. That’s a feature, not a bug, for the Bidenistas. It’s what the SEC istrying to accomplish; an essentially Marxist transformation of America.

The pushback from the Liberty Justice Center and others is, therefore, a welcome development. Notice, too, they are doing so on the basis of free speech and attacking the politics behind the SEC rule, not merely arguing economic impact or even energy security for the matter. These are arguments aren’t just defense; they represent a good offense. We need so much more of that from not only the industry, but also everyone else in this time of civilizational crisis as the elitist empire strikes back with weaponization of all the branches of government.

What’s especally needed are more lawsuits like this one from our side. Every time they do something to us we need to return fire with an offense. We need lawsuits against the tax-exempt non-profit private foundation created by elitist special interests who are lobbying for this SEC nonsense both illegally and at our expense. We need more lawsuits like the one CFact just launched against the Feds to save the whales. We need lawsuits suing solar and wind grifters for not disclosing their own risks of causing a grid crisis and from losing subsidies. We need lawsuits against environmental groups raising frivolous issues to slow energy development. You get the idea; just ‘sue the bastards’ on every front.

