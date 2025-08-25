Guest post by Jim Willis of Marcellus Drilling News.

Big Green is keeping up the pressure on New York Governor Kathy Hochul to block two natural gas pipeline projects that have roared back to life at the prompting of President Trump.

Just a week and a half ago, a Big Green rent-a-mob of some 400 (paid) protesters held a rally in New York City and proceeded to march across the Brooklyn Bridge to register their opposition to new natural gas pipelines (see Big Green Marches on Brooklyn Bridge to Protest NESE, Constitution).

Barely a week later, Big Green keeps up the pressure, this time by sending a letter signed by 130 New York elected politicians, bought and paid for by Big Green, to Hochul, urging her to block the two projects.

Trump did some horse-trading with Hochul, agreeing to allow New York to restart a $5 billion windmill project off the coast of Long Island, in return for allowing the Constitution Pipeline and Northeast Supply Enhancement (NESE) Project to get built in the state (see Trump Deal Trades NY Offshore Wind for Constitution, NESE Pipes).

The Constitution Pipeline project is a 124-mile, 660 MMcf/d greenfield (brand new) pipeline from the gas fields of northeastern Pennsylvania (in Susquehanna County) into and through New York to Schoharie County, where it would connect with both the Iroquois Gas Transmission System and the Tennessee Gas Pipeline, to flow gas to NYC and New England. Much of the gas that would flow through it would be from Coterra Energy, one of the partners in the project with Williams.

The Northeast Supply Enhancement (NESE) project includes a number of components. However, the main part of the project is a new 23-mile pipeline from the shore of New Jersey into (on the bottom of) the Raritan Bay, running parallel to the existing Transco pipeline before connecting to the Transco pipeline offshore. It will flow an extra 400 MMcf/d (million cubic feet per day) of Marcellus gas to Long Island and New York City—enough gas for 2.3 million homes. The extra gas is desperately needed in the NYC area. NESE is also a Williams project.

Big Green is becoming shrill in its demands for Gov. Hochul to block both projects. She doesn’t appear to be in the mood to play along with them as she has in the past. And that has their dander up.

From the odious Food & Water Watch, which is the ringleader behind much of the anti-pipeline effort:

Dozens of residents and activists from New York Communities for Change, Food & Water Watch, Fridays for Future NYC and Climate Defenders joined local representatives Tuesday to release a letter from 130 New York elected officials calling on Governor Hochul to reject the proposed Williams NESE pipeline. Speakers warned the project, which would raise utility bills and threaten local waters, is moving forward without meaningful public input. “So many of us in Rockaway had to evacuate when Hurricane Sandy hit and the flooding ruined our homes. Governor Hochul can’t let Trump get away with pushing the dirty, expensive Williams pipeline, which would mean higher utility bills and a higher likelihood of my home getting hit by more flooding,” said Arlene Phipps, Rockaway resident and New York Communities for Change member. “My bills are already too high and my insurance keeps going up due to the flooding. It’s time for the governor to step up to Trump and look out for people like me who want to just afford to live here instead of Big Oil billionaires who make a profit sinking our homes.” “Donald Trump wants to force New Yorkers into dirty, dangerous fracked gas pipelines that drive up our bills and put our communities at risk,” said New York Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado. “The Williams NESE pipeline threatens our water, our beaches, and our climate — and it’s already been rejected for good reason. Governor Hochul should reject this project once and for all and put the people of New York ahead of fossil fuel interests.” “The DEC rejected the NESE pipeline 5 years ago as a threat to public health, but Trump is trying to lock New York into decades of debt and dirty energy,” said New York City Comptroller Brad Lander. “The $1.4B NESE pipeline is costly, toxic, and unnecessary and 13,000 New Yorkers have made it clear: we do not want the Williams Pipeline!” Despite being rejected multiple times, Williams Co. has reapplied for permits to construct a massive pipeline through the waters off the Rockaways. Just this month, over 11,000 public comments were filed in opposition to the project, and nearly 1,000 New Yorkers joined Lieutenant Governor Delgado and local assembly members in a march calling on Governor Hochul to stop it. “I strongly oppose the proposed Northeast Supply Enhancement (NESE) pipeline and urge my fellow elected officials to reject this unnecessary and dangerous fossil fuel project,” said Assemblymember Khaleel Anderson. “It disturbs toxic sediment, puts endangered species at risk, and jeopardizes the environment and the $79 million in economic activity generated by Rockaway and Coney Island beaches. Communities like the Rockaways — home to many Black, Latino, and immigrant families — have long borne the burden of environmental injustice, and we refuse to be burdened further if this pipeline spills. If completed, it gives National Grid an excuse to raise rates for residents. Governor Hochul and my fellow elected officials, please stand with the people of New York by denying this pipeline, extending the public comment period, and ensuring real public hearings.” “It is deeply frustrating that we have to continue arguing against the same pipeline that we have argued against many times, years ago. With even more evidence of the devastating climate impacts and health issues that this project promises to exacerbate, we must keep fighting to protect our air, land, and water,” said New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams. “I stand with a broad coalition of New Yorkers against this pipeline that would cause irreparable damage, threaten the health of New York’s harbors, and violate state climate law.” The letter includes elected officials from across the state, including those facing other pipeline threats under Trump. Alongside NESE, Williams’ Constitution pipeline and Enbridge’s Project Maple are also under review and could raise utility bills for New Yorkers if approved. “As soon as we heard there were plans afoot to construct more pipelines in New York, our village board immediately moved to pass a resolution against the proposals including the Williams NESE project,” said Mayor Niki Armacost of Hastings-on-Hudson. “Westchester residents are already facing massive rate hikes and with the climate crisis only getting worse, we need our Governor to hear what residents are saying. We cannot afford higher energy bills and the pipeline expansions must stop.” “These pipelines are dangerous. We don’t like them! They don’t offer any benefit to residents of Binghamton and create the risk of water contamination, higher utility rates and we already said no to this,” said Councilmember Nate Hotchkiss of the Binghamton City Council. “Please do not cave to Trump’s bullying and say no to the Williams NESE pipeline and the Constitution pipeline they are pushing here as well.” “From Long Island to Binghamton, New York’s elected officials, including Lieutenant Governor Delgado, are sending a message to Governor Hochul: Stand up to Donald Trump and block this dangerous, expensive and unnecessary fracked gas pipeline,” said Emily Skydel, Senior Organizer with Food & Water Watch. “Everyone from Rep. Jeffries to Rep. Ocasio-Cortez, from Lieutenant Gov. Delgado to legislators across the coast, all recognize that the Williams-NESE pipeline would be disastrous at a time when the burdens of high energy costs and climate catastrophes continue to fall on working-class communities across New York,” said Lena Goings, a 17-year-old lead organizer with Fridays For Future NYC. “We need to be building out renewable infrastructure to speed up the transition away from fossil fuels, not more dated and dangerous pipelines that will poison New Yorkers, destroy our future, and raise our bills.” “The people of New York have rejected this toxic pipeline before and we are beyond frustrated to have to fight the same fight yet again, especially because our Governor is thinking of cutting a deal with Trump,” said Marva Kerwin of Rockaway Revolution. “Williams wants to make billionaires richer by robbing from our children’s future. And our governor wants to aid this scheme without public comment. So we are saying publicly: Keep the fracked gas in the ground. Let us, and the marine life we share the water with, live.”*

A copy of the letter sent by the NY sleazola politicians who are on Big Green’s payroll may be found here.

Editor’s Note: Food & Water Watch is one of the phoniest of all radical NGOs. Read here, here and here for more on that. It is funded by other billionaire gentry class NGOs with interests in promoting socialism and/or the Big Green Grift. Here are some of those funders, per Grok:

Open Philanthropy Project : A major funder, providing grants focused on global health, animal welfare, and environmental advocacy. They awarded F&W Watch approximately $1.5 million in recent years for campaigns against factory farming and water privatization.

William and Flora Hewlett Foundation : Supports environmental and policy work, including grants to F&W Watch for clean water and sustainable agriculture initiatives (e.g., around $500,000 in multi-year grants).

David and Lucile Packard Foundation : Funds ocean conservation and food system reform efforts, contributing to F&W Watch's anti-plastic pollution and fishery protection campaigns (typically $200,000–$400,000 annually).

Tides Foundation : A donor-advised fund that channels grants from various progressive donors. It has provided ongoing support to F&W Watch for grassroots organizing, often in the range of $100,000–$300,000 per year.

Rockefeller Brothers Fund : Supports sustainable development and climate justice, with grants to F&W Watch for water equity and anti-fracking work (e.g., $250,000 in recent cycles).

Ford Foundation : Provides funding for social justice and environmental equity programs, including support for F&W Watch's efforts on food sovereignty and corporate accountability.

Park Foundation: The Park Foundation has provided multi-year grants to F&W Watch, particularly for campaigns targeting factory farming, antibiotic resistance in livestock, and promoting sustainable farming practices.

Most of these NGOs are run by guilt-ridden, virtue-hungering trust-funders, of course, and engaged in and funded all the anti-fracking and anti-pipeline campaigns of the last two decades. This is why NGO reform is so essential.

#ConstitutionPipeline #NESEpipeline #NGOs #Food&WaterWatch #MarcellusShale #NaturalGas #NewYork #Trump

Share

For more great articles on natural gas development every single day, subscribe to Marcellus Drilling News using this convenient link.