Earlier this year, we published a guest post by Jim Willis at Marcellus Drilling News regarding the strikeout of a group called PT Protect at the Pennsylvania Supreme Court. Jim noted the following:

A leftist anti-fossil group calling itself Protect PT (Penn-Trafford), located in Westmoreland County, PA, backed with big money from Big Green groups, has for years challenged Penn Township ordinances that allow Apex Energy and Huntley & Huntley (now Olympus Energy) to drill and operate shale wells. Protect PT finally struck out (legally) at the Pennsylvania Supreme Court in May 2020 (see Penn Twp Frack Ban Case Strikes Out at PA Supreme Court). However, Protect PT soldiered on (with Big Green $$), even after its crushing Supreme Court defeat. Apex Energy proposed drilling two wells (the Drakulic Well project) on a pad in a rural part of Trafford, PA, a boro straddling Allegheny and Westmoreland counties. Protect PT challenged the original permits and a time extension of the permits (see PA EHB Allows “Narrow” Appeal of 2 Apex Energy Well Permits). We are nearly a year later, and the case still plays out. A hearing is set for Jan. 15 to examine whether the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) lawfully issued drilling permits to Apex Energy. Somewhat complicating the issue is that CNX Resources is in the process of buying Apex, a deal which is expected to close in the first quarter of this year (see CNX Resources Buys Apex Energy for $505M, Adds Pa. M-U Assets). The PA Environmental Hearing Board (EHB) is a special court set up to hear appeals of DEP decisions. The EHB is where the Jan. 15 hearing will be held. Protect PT’s lawyer says she will argue that the state’s Environmental Rights Amendment law should be considered in this case—that the DEP should not have issued permits for the two wells because debunked “studies” show if folks live anywhere near a fracked well they get cancer and die. At least, that’s the implication… Lisa Johnson, the attorney representing Protect PT, likely isn’t one of the EHB’s favorite people, given that the EHB sanctioned Johnson for her “egregious” actions in another case in 2022 (the first time the EHB has ever sanctioned anyone).

I further noted that we had previously covered Lisa Johnson here and here. explaining that her story was a case of tragic exploitation by elitist special interests who fund groups such as Protect PT to do their extremely dirty work.

And, guess who is at the top of the list of those funders? It’s the Heinz Endowments, as we see from this disclosure on the Protect PT website:

Yes, Protect PT, which hired Lisa Johnson, was funded by the Heinz family trust-funders, including John Kerry’s stepson and Hunter Biden’s former business partner, Chris Heinz. Note, too, the involvement of the Schmidt Family Foundation (a Google founder) and the Energy Foundation, a mega-promoter of solar energy investments largely funded by Nat Simons’ dark-money Sea Change Foundation. These are the uber-elites of all globalist elites, and they’re using poor Lisa Johnson and the little Protect PT group to try to undermine fracking in Pennsylvania, as a back-door way to advance BIg Green Grift. That’s what’s really going on here.

That second legal matter involving Protect PT, Lisa Johnson and the EHB was finally decided, and a decision was issued on June 3, 2025, which may be read here. A very biased article on the decision may be found here, and it summarizes:

The state Environmental Hearing Board ruled this month against nonprofit Protect PT — which nearly two years ago appealed permit renewals for unconventional natural gas wells 1H and 7H on the Penn Township-based Drakulic well pad. The Department of Environmental Protection first issued the permits for the wells in August 2022. The decision has been a long time coming for [Gillian] Graber, who founded Penn Township-based Protect PT in 2014 when she and her neighbors learned that Apex Energy — acquired by CNX Resources Corp. this year for $505 million — was going to install the gas wells near their homes… The Environmental Hearing Board said, “The evidence in the record does not establish that these are unsafe distances from the Drakulic site in terms of public health.” CNX is pleased with the board’s decision, spokesperson Brian Aiello said in a statement. “The outcome demonstrates what was obvious from the outset, that Protect PT’s appeal was meritless,” he said. “CNX is committed to operating above and beyond industry standards in Westmoreland County and across our footprint as reflected in our Radical Transparency program, which provides real-time data and simultaneous disclosure to the DEP and the public regarding natural gas development in our communities.” The township first rejected two Apex well pad proposals in 2016. Apex sued the township in federal court for $300 million, arguing the denials were unlawful. A settlement was reached in 2017, and the township’s zoning hearing board approved special exceptions for four Apex well pads — including the Drakulic site. Protect PT has appealed the Drakulic site’s permits on two other occasions — in 2018 and 2019. But the nonprofit withdrew the appeals in August 2021, a month after the DEP dismissed them on the grounds that the Drakulic pad permits had expired. Apex, owner of the property at the time, reapplied for permits, which were issued in August 2022 and renewed a year later. Protect PT appealed the renewals in September 2023. The Environmental Hearing Board — created in 1988 to review appeals from decisions made by the DEP — heard eight days worth of testimony from Protect PT and CNX Resources in January at its Downtown Pittsburgh office. The board ruled June 3 that there was not sufficient evidence to support Protect PT’s claims that the gas wells would endanger nearby residents’ right to clean water and air. But Protect PT did not leave the hearing empty handed. The board imposed on CNX a series of new requirements aimed at mitigating the Drakulic well pad’s impact on nearby residents. CNX will have to monitor air, noise and groundwater impacts; build and maintain walls to dampen the sounds of drilling and construction; mitigate light pollution; establish a 24-hour emergency hotline; and manage truck traffic to avoid congestion, particularly during school bus hours. The DEP will be in charge of ensuring that CNX meets the requirements, which will be part of the well pad’s permits, according to the board’s document. But Graber believes there is still more to be done.

So, Lisa Johnson lost again, and the industry and DEP won again. But, here's the thing: winning or losing any particular battle is not what matters to the Heinz and other big-money elite special interest NGOs. PT protect, the Delaware Riverkeeper, and all the other little hacks and shills being funded by the ruling gentry class are part of 1,000 cuts strategy intended to bring down the industry bit by bit, like a mammoth being hit with 100 spears by a gang of hungry cavemen.

Their interests are in accruing power to themselves and bringing in the grift. The Energy Foundation, which is principally about clearing the decks for solar, has been investing in this 1,000 cuts strategy for many years using Nat Simons' money, and it’s going to continue as long as the green fantasy can be kept alive. They’re losing the war as well as the battles, but keeping the war going as long as possible is what matters, so they’ll be back again to harass the industry wherever and whenever they can. Fortunately, companies such as CNX are in it to win it and they’ll ultimately prevail.

#ProtectPT #Pennsylvania #Fracking #LisaJohnson #Solar #Heinz #NaturalGas #Kerry #SchmidtFamiyFoundation #Google #Simons #EnergyFoundation #SeaChangeFoundation #EnvironmentalHearingBoard #CNX

For more great articles on natural gas development every single day, subscribe to Marcellus Drilling News using this convenient link.

Share