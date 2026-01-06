Energy Security and Freedom

Gene Nelson, Ph.D.
5h

Well - stated Ronald Stein, P.E. and Jimmie Dollard. The pursuit of solar and wind seems more like a process that enriches Communist China, since the supply chains for solar, wind, and batteries all begin in China. The top four wind turbine manufacturers are all Chinese. The industrialized West is supposed to eschew reliable fossil energy and nuclear power.

There was no technical basis for Germany to turn off all their nuclear power plants. Spain has an obscure tax on reliable nuclear power to partially subsidize unreliable solar and wind power.

The Socialist dogma grants a pass to the BRICS nations to use as much nuclear and fossil energy as they desire. In 2024 China consumed more coal than the rest of the world combined. This hypocrisy should have ended decades ago!

Jeff Chestnut
5h

It is just hard to imagine how supposedly educated people could become so deluded so as to not recognize the impact of bad policy and then improperly apply electricity generation sources to tte grid. It really can only be described as stupid.

