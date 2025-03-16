It has been clear from the beginning of the AI revolution that Big Tech would inevitably have to turn away from unreliable green energy and to natural gas. Nuclear will likely become the big gorilla at some point, but it will only supply what gas and coal currently cannot supply, not replace them. Nuclear is, at this time, too expensive in both time and money but will get better and better. Nonetheless, it cannot provide what’s needed right now.

Therefore, the only answer is natural gas, and even coal, as we noted here.

And, here is the proof from BOE/Reuters:

Chevron is advancing plans to tap into data center power demand, with the oil major recently entering the permitting and engineering phases for multiple U.S. sites to develop the centers and the electricity to supply them, a company executive told Reuters this week… That growth – and the need to access vast amounts of electricity fast – is upending the country’s power industry, which is seeing record peak demand after dismal growth over nearly two decades, and giving new rise to natural gas consumption. And Big Oil is tapping into that growth. Chevron and Exxon Mobil last year announced plans to begin power generation, largely using the natural gas that they produce, for data centers for the first time. Most significant power generation by the oil majors has historically been used for their own operations…

Many new data centers, which were typically around 20 gigawatts (GW), are being built 50 times their traditional size and requiring as much around-the-clock electricity at a single location as an entire mid-sized city. Chevron is targeting the development of data center sites and power plants that are around 1 GW in capacity and targeted to come online in 2027 or 2028… Chevron’s data centers are not expected to be connected to the grid and would be primarily powered by natural gas. Some sites are being looked at for carbon capture additions and others may include buildout of renewable power. Natural gas, which had been avoided by Big Tech in various climate pledges over the last several years that called for a full shift to renewable energies to power their operations, has become an increasingly popular option for data center fuel. The fuel is relatively cheap and abundant in the U.S., the world’s top gas producer, and gas-fired power plants are quicker to construct than some other generation sources like nuclear.

We told you so!

