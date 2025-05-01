Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
LawyerLisa's avatar
LawyerLisa
2m

Knew it. Spying on citizens and the smart city agenda will need coal. It's kind of funny in a sad way.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Thomas J Shepstone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture