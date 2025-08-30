Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stephen Heins's avatar
Stephen Heins
30m

It’s time to embarrass Bloomberg News in public!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Burnt taco's avatar
Burnt taco
1h

Morons gotta pile more on

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Thomas J Shepstone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture