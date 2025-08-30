Doug Sheridan critiques a column by one of Mike Bloomberg's shills for the Big Green Grift:

Liam Denning writes in Bloomberg, Energy Sec Chris Wright recently lamented that the Trump admin would be blamed for rising electricity bills, even though it was really Democrats' fault.



Wright's jab at Dems centered on their penchant for green power, which he has dismissed as costly and unreliable. Again, however, there is no discernable correlation between a state's reliance on wind and solar power and electricity costs. Indeed, Iowa, a Republican stronghold where Wright gave his interview, is a renewables standout and its bills are relatively low as a share of income.

Our Take 1: No serious statistician would use the analysis Denning leans on here . Rather, they'd compare the *change* in prices over time against the *change* in market share of renewables over time. Bloomberg analysts likely know this, even if Denning doesn't. But since that analysis likely wouldn't produce the more favorable conclusion for renewables, we get the analysis that does.



Indeed, focusing on generation misses the bigger picture, according to Jim Murchie of Energy Income Partners, LLC (EIP), who notes, "... the lower-voltage networks delivering power locally has accounted for roughly over the past decade." This observation fits with trends in utility investment, with capex on distribution having doubled in real terms over the past decade compared with flat spending on transmission and generation.



Our Take 2: Okay, but the obvious culprit for higher distribution costs is the effort to "electrify everything." New wires and equipment for new customers and higher loads was always going to mean higher distribution costs. This is obvious, yet Denning doesn't mention it.



Rather than states pushing a lot of utility-owned capacity into the market, Al giants adding hefty new loads should be made to contract for new, competitive generation that can boost the grid's resilience without burdening households. Indeed, done right, this could end up reducing costs across the system, Murchie points out.