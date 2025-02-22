How could someone set up a non-profit NGO and then almost immediately grab $2 billion Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund grant from taxpayers? That it happened under the thoroughly corrupt administration of Joe Biden explains most of it, of course. The suggestion in this Climate Change Dispatch story is that it all had to do with the influence of Stacey Abrams, a hero of the left, but it appears that's the least of it.

Power Forward Communities is a 501(c)(3) NGO set up in 2023 with but $100 in assets according to its 990 return. And, here is how it explains its $2 billion haul:

Power Forward Communities, a coalition of some of the country’s most trusted housing, climate, and community investment groups, was today officially awarded a $2 billion, seven-year National Clean Investment Fund (NCIF) grant from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). With funds expected to start flowing into homes in early 2025, the grant will make possible the affordable decarbonization of homes and apartments throughout the country, with a particular focus on low-income and disadvantaged communities. “We have the technology to improve the health, safety, and comfort of Americans’ 130 million homes, but before today, we have lacked a level of investment that can financially unlock these solutions,” said Tim Mayopoulos, CEO of Power Forward Communities and former CEO of Fannie Mae, the nation’s leading source of housing finance. “The Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund is a game-changer, particularly for low-income and disadvantaged communities. It will not only drive the decarbonization of homes that the climate demands, but mobilize additional tens of billions of dollars of private capital to improve Americans’ homes.” The coalition – led by Enterprise Community Partners, Rewiring America, Habitat for Humanity International, Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC), and United Way Worldwide – came together to transform the housing sector, save homeowners and renters money, invest in stronger communities, and help meet national climate goals. With 42% of energy emissions nationwide stemming from fossil-fueled machines in our homes, from our cars, and from the power sources we choose, this grant provides needed capital to transform the marketplace for heat pumps, heat pump water heaters, induction stoves, solar panels, home battery systems, EV chargers, and wiring and weatherization upgrades that support them. The anticipated work of the coalition will also boost local economies by adding well-paid local jobs and providing families an average $550 in savings on energy annually, leaving more money for food, childcare, and savings for the future. Enterprise Community Partners and LISC will make financial assistance widely available for multi-family development projects through new green financial products that include flexible debt financing and support to access tax credits. They will also provide training to developers, and in-depth technical assistance to developers and building owners. LISC will also support decarbonization efforts by leading a community-based workforce development strategy that connects historically excluded job-seekers to green career pathways and helps employers meet the historic demand for skilled workers. Habitat for Humanity will focus on bringing affordable, green homeownership opportunities to communities that otherwise wouldn’t have them. Rewiring America will orchestrate financing, financial assistance, and technical assistance to homeowners in specific markets, and will offer nationwide planning tools and resources, including cost savings and carbon emissions abatement projections to support household electrification at the single-family level. And with its deep ties in community engagement, United Way’s 2-1-1 Hotline and community navigators will connect community leaders and individuals to resources. Power Forward Communities is deploying market-changing strategies and resources to reduce the cost of electrifying and weatherizing homes, promote networks of skilled labor to install these upgrades, and deliver essential information to households and affordable housing owners and developers to help them take advantage of these opportunities to reduce emissions and improve the health, safety, and comfort of their properties.

What a crock of PR blather, but notice the name Tim Mayopoulos and the five NGOs that he apparently brought together to share in the $2 billion of spoils the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund represents, all financed by the Biden administration using money borrowed in our name.

Here is a little information on some of the gang that was scheduled to receive the $2 billion:

Tim Mayopoulos:

Mayopoulos earned roughly $17.6 million as CEO of Fannie Mae from June 2012 to October 2018. Now, in addition to his role as CEO of Power Forward Communities, he serves on several corporate boards, including LendingClub Corporation; Science Applications International Corporation (a “technology integrator for government sectors”); Blend Labs, Inc. (financial tech); and Valon Technologies, Inc. and Bilt Technologies, Inc. (mortgage servicing). It is estimated he earns $1 million or so in board compensation.

Enterprise Community Partners:

Three of the five members of the Power Forward Communities board are employed by this NGO and earned a collective $1,374,374 in compensation in 2023. They weren’t the highest-paid employees, though. The CEO made $900,026, and the COO made $815,141. Its mission is supposedly affordable housing, but it took in $110 million and spent $35 million of it on salaries.

It appears to have spent only $42 million on anything approaching actual affordable housing, money that was issued in grants to other NGOs such as the Cody Rouge Community Action Alliance. That one spent $48,519 on an “Anniversary Event” that managed to lose $21,404. Enterprise Community Partners itself also had two major “galas” and one other event on which it lost a collective $654,666. Some $23,391,198 of its revenue came from government (borrowed in the name of taxpayers).

Rewiring America:

According to Grok, “Rewiring America is a project of the Windward Fund, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit managed by Arabella Advisors, a D.C.-based firm overseeing a network of left-leaning advocacy groups.” The Windward Fund got over $5 million from the government and paid Arabella over $5,000,000 in consulting fees. Rewiring America’s CEO is Ari Matusiak, who also serves on the board of Power Forward Communities. How much Matusiak earns is unclear given that Arabella Advisors is a private consulting firm and most likely pays his salary.

Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC):

This is how LISC describes its mission in its latest 990 return, if you can discern what it means:

“TOGETHER WITH RESIDENTS AND PARTNERS, LISC FORGES RESILIENT AND INCLUSIVE COMMUNITIES OF OPPORTUNITIES ACROSS AMERICA GREAT PLACES TO LIVE, WORK, VISIT, DO BUSINESS AND RAISE FAMILIES. WE CARRY OUT THIS MISSION BY PROVIDING ACCESS TO CAPITAL THROUGH OUR OWN INVESTMENTS AND THE MULTIPLIER EFFECTS THEY BRING - CONNECTING PARTNERS TO RESOURCES AND EACH OTHER TO ADVANCE COMMUNITY-DRIVEN PRIORITIES - DESIGNING AND IMPLEMENTING CREATIVE SOLUTIONS TO DRIVE SYSTEMS CHANGE.”

It took in $252,201,918 in contributions, of which $142,788,409 or 57% came from taxpayers. It gave out roughly $170 million in grants to other NGOs, each of whom has its own salaried bureaucracy, consultants, etc. and it paid out roughly $102 million in salaries and $38 million in fees to consultants, lawyers and the like. It did five events on which it lost over $1 million.

United Way Worldwide:

This NGO collected $51,568,253, and it paid its CEO $1,045,416. You don’t really need to know much more than that.

What is unmistakably clear from the above is simply this: the $2 billion in supposed climate expenditures made with our descendants’ taxes is nothing more than a gigantic green grift. Simply put, NGOs are corrupting everything about our government. They need to be denied any government funding whatsoever if we ever hope to regain control over our republic.

