The following post from Real Clear Pennsylvania does a great job explaining how Pennsylvania under Josh Shapiro’s leadership is trying to do a kinder and softer version of New Jersey and New York, two failed blue states. It started with his predecessor, Tom Wolf, who was envious of Andrew Cuomo to the point he disastrously followed the latter’s move to put COVID patients in nursing homes. Shapiro is doing the same thing on energy.

Pennsylvania just caught the attention of the world’s most powerful company. Amazon recently announced it will invest at least $20 billion to build multiple high-tech cloud computing and AI innovation campuses across the commonwealth. The projects are expected to create 1,250 high-paying job – likely just the beginning of a larger wave. Two communities – Salem Township in Luzerne County and Falls Township in Bucks County – have already been identified as anchor sites. Additional towns across the state are under active consideration. The significance of Amazon's new Bucks County campus location [see below], once the site of US Steel and mere minutes from the home of Pennsylvania's founder, William Penn, should not be overlooked.

It is the largest private sector investment in the history of Pennsylvania. But to seize the full opportunity it presents, a much bigger, slower challenge must be confronted: the time it takes to build anything in this state. Let’s contrast two timelines. Amazon, like most major corporations, will need years to bring these campuses online. Despite its resources, its engineers, and its influence, Amazon will still need to navigate a regulatory maze of permits, zoning boards, environmental impact reviews, and more. Now consider what xAI just accomplished. xAI needed a data center. Experts told them it would take 24 months to build one. That’s what the industry standard says. That’s what consultants say. That’s what the permitting process says. Instead, they took matters into their own hands and completed a fully operational, 750,000-square-foot data center in just 122 days in Tennessee. To put that in perspective: that’s the size of 418 typical American homes. Four months. Fully built. Fully operational. No excuses.

And here’s the kicker – building just one of those 418 homes in Pennsylvania takes longer. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the average time to build a typical new home in America is 234 days – nearly double the time it took xAI to construct the equivalent of hundreds of homes, wired with state-of-the-art servers, cooling systems, and AI hardware. This is not an argument for reckless construction. It is a plea for intelligent urgency. The private sector is proving that speed, safety, and quality can coexist. Innovation moves fast. Bureaucracy doesn't. And it’s the gap between the two that threatens to make us spectators instead of participants in the next industrial revolution. Forget about building homes fast enough to house the workers that Amazon and others will need. If the Commonwealth cannot approve the energy necessary to power the campuses it is attracting, none of this investment will happen. To remain a reliable energy supplier for the demand we think have, Pennsylvania must bring at least 20 new 1,000-megawatt generation plants online. Yet, with the exception of the Homer City facility, where energy will be mostly dedicated to industry, not one such facility graces the horizon – no construction, no blueprints, no breaking of ground. These projects demand up to five years to complete, and with each day, the gulf between our energy needs and our capacity grows wider. Time, it seems, is not a friend to those shaping our future. If our permitting timelines remain a competitive disadvantage, then Pennsylvania will not just be missing an opportunity – the commonwealth will squander a once-in-a-generation moment. Pennsylvania has the geography, the grid capacity, the universities, and the work ethic to lead in this transition. But none of it matters if we can’t get out of our own way. Here’s a modest proposal: if xAI can build a data center in 122 days, Pennsylvania should streamline its permitting process – consolidating reviews, setting firm deadlines, and prioritizing economic projects – to approve them in under 60 days. Speed isn’t the enemy of quality – delay is the enemy of opportunity. Unfortunately, Pennsylvania has been here before. Four years ago, US Steel opted not to invest $1.5 billion in Pennsylvania due to byzantine permitting and regulatory delays. That investment landed in Arkansas instead. Adding insult to injury, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson quipped that the US Steel facility in Arkansas would be complete before Pennsylvania could even permit construction. If Pennsylvania state government is serious about the future, we need to start building like we mean it. In a state that just won the biggest private investment in its history, the real test isn’t how much money we attract – it’s how quickly we can turn that money into results.

My only complaint with this excellent piece is that the author doesn’t name names. There is no indication of which agency or which permits are the problem. One suspects, of course, it’s mainly the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), which has largely been a dumpster fire under Wolf and Shapiro. But we need to know what the writer means to be able to insist on corrections.

We don’t need a pastel Pennsylvania government. We need leadership that gets thing done with bold strokes if we’re serious about economic development and energy security!

Athan Koutsiouroumbas is a managing director at Long Nyquist and Associates and a former congressional chief of staff. Follow him on X at @Athan_K.

