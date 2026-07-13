Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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William Rickards's avatar
William Rickards
3h

In China and India, coal is king, with over 340GW installed in 2025.

In the US, Canada and Europe/UK, coal is a dirty word, and pols at federal, state and local levels are falling over themselves to shutdown existing coal powered plants backed by an entitled public schooled by NGO's and "respected" government agencies. Slitting our own wrists. Invest in a generator?

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John Shanahan's avatar
John Shanahan
4h

Tom,

Thanks for this excellent article on coal, natural gas, and nuclear.

My mantra is:

"Use nuclear wherever possible to preserve precious fossil fuels for things they do best. They are a lot more important for the modern world than the price we pay now. Finding synthetic fuels to replace what Nature so wonderfully made over a very long time will be difficult and expensive. The Sun and Nature work for very low wages."

One might say that it is a far superior being working for us for FREE.

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