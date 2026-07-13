The Epoch Times just put out an excellent story on coal. It’s titled “Can American Coal Survive?” which has a somewhat negative connotation, but when read in full it becomes crystal clear that coal must not only survive, but play a critical role in ensuring our energy security.

Here are the key excerpts from the story:

In April 2025, President Donald Trump issued executive orders to accelerate coal leasing on federal lands, ease the permitting process for coal plants, designate coal as a strategic mineral, and roll back tight emissions regulations placed on coal plants under the Biden administration… Analysts say these initiatives are helping to keep the industry afloat—for now… Utilities struggling to meet increasing demand for electricity are pushing back closure dates for existing coal plants… U.S. coal output in 2025 grew by 13 percent over the prior year, and dozens of coal plants that were scheduled to shut down have had their working lives extended… Coal plants, unlike wind and solar, do not require backup power during unfavorable weather conditions. [A] 2023 report from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Climate Portal states that, while adding wind and solar to the grid may reduce local emissions, it will likely drive up electricity bills because of the extra infrastructure that must be added to cope with dependence on weather…

Adding wind and solar to the energy grid reduces local emissions but may drive up electricity bills because of the extra infrastructure that must be added to cope with dependence on weather, according to a 2023 report from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology… Coal proponents say the reliability of coal plants should also be factored into calculations. Whereas wind and solar are weather-dependent and even natural gas depends on timely deliveries from pipelines, several months’ supply of coal can be stored on site, allowing the plants to function through short-term interruptions… As the nation debates the future of its coal industry, many other countries are aggressively adding coal capacity… German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said in March that he was “not prepared to jeopardize the core of our industry simply because we have adopted phase-out plans that have become unrealistic.” In 2025, China added 161 GW of new or reactivated coal capacity, while India’s total coal generation hit a peak of 187 GW in April, according to the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air and Reuters. By comparison, the United States currently has about 175 GW of coal capacity remaining, down from more than 300 GW in 2013, of which only about 75 GW is used due to plants sitting idle, according to Global Energy Monitor. “China and India are getting a supply of low-cost, locally sourced energy that provides reliable power around the clock,” [Isaac} Orr [VP of Research at Always On Energy Research] said. “Unlike liquefied natural gas, coal is more insulated from supply shocks and global price spikes, such as those occurring due to the war in Iran. By shutting down U.S. coal plants, America is forfeiting reliable power plants that can provide superior reliability during winter storms.”

Read the entire article to get further perspective, but we must keep coal even as we do natural gas and nuclear.

Hat Tip: D.Snutes / D. Storm

#Trump #Coal #NaturalGas #Nuclear #Reserves #EnergySecurity

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