Jo Nova has another great post up regarding Australian climate politics. It’s sub-titled “The Unwashed Masses Drag the Liberals Back Closer to Reality,” and Jo does a great job explaining what’s happening and why it’s been so difficult to fight climate alarmism, although we’re now winning. Hint: it’s the fence-riders.

Bearing in mind Australian Liberals are essentially US Republicans and Labor is equivalent to the US Democrat Party, here are the money paragraphs from her story (emphasis added):

After spending six months wallowing in the pain of indecision, the Liberal Party has done the obvious and only thing they could do and stepped back from Global Weather Control. Party members in nearly every state had been pleading for this. The polls show it has been a buried goldmine for votes in Australian politics for more than a decade (Tony Abbott won a 90 seat landslide in 2013). Minor right wing parties were stealing the conservative base out from under their feet. The Nationals, their partner party, had leapt off the Net Zero Zeppelin while tied with a military-grade kevlar-lead to the Liberals. Shadow Ministers had resigned in protest, and competitors were circling the leader’s position… We are scraping the bottom of the barrel of Australian democracy. When asked who would be better to manage the cost-of-living-crisis, last week more than half of Australia voters aged 35 to 49 didn’t say Liberal or Labor. They said “neither“. In August, eighty three percent of Australians didn’t want the higher emissions targets the Labor Party forced on the country in September. But who could 83% of the voters vote for? So this is democracy working (very slowly), via handicapped carrier pigeons, limping through mud in the darkness. The Liberals will axe the carbon tax, lift the moratorium on nuclear power and drop the emissions program back to whatever most like-minded countries are doing. They might even consider building new coal plants, and are talking of keeping the old plants running for longer. Hallelujah… This policy change by the Liberals was ten years too late, and cost the nation untold billions. The good news is that the new National-Liberal policy gets the big things right. Finally the Coalition says it will abolish all emissions reduction policies, such as the “Safeguard Mechanism” which is a de facto carbon tax on our largest companies effectively ratcheting up by more than 5% a year. They will also abolish the New Vehicle Efficiency Scheme — a way to force farmers, families and tradies to subsidize inner city EVs. Car manufacturers would have to raise the prices of popular fossil fuel cars and use the proceeds to subsidize uncompetitive EVs. If manufacturers don’t sell EV’s they just end up subsidizing Chinese ones. The new Coalition policy still panders to climate sorcery, but mostly in symbolic ways. They will stick with the Paris Agreement which means turning up to the annual UN COP party and speaking in tongues but not actually doing anything. This is what most of the world does. Staying in Paris costs very little — the penalties are imaginary, the compliance is voluntary, and half the signatories aren’t meeting any of their targets anyway. It is a great shame the Liberals don’t have the courage or intellectual wherewithal to lead Australia out of the Net Zero crony-religion. That would be real leadership. They hope by pandering on the Paris Agreement, that they won’t be called anti-science, or climate deniers, but it won’t make any difference. They might as well free themselves of the socialist shackles and make jokes about how the Labor Party think they can stop storms and hold back the tide with bug burgers and bicycles. That act of bravery and rebellion would win them the youth vote.

Jo is exactly correct with that last paragraph. No one wants “me too” politicians. Democracy demands parties that take starkly opposite positions so that the citizenry can choose with full knowledge of the alternatives before them. US Republicans, Australian Liberals and UK Conservatives all suffer from failure to understand this dynamic. Too many imagine riding the fence is what will win respect, because it’s precisely the wrong approach. Climate alarmism is being defeated by those who call out the scam, not those who go along promising better policies.

Ronald Reagan, addressing the Republican convention half a century ago, said: “I believe the Republican party has a platform that is a banner of bold, unmistakable colors with no pale pastels,” and he could not have been more correct. The citizenry wants clear, strong choices and values, not mush. Too much of the climate debate has consisted of just such mush, as fence-riders rush to assure all the, too, are worried about CO2 but just want to approach it differently.

That avoids the issue behind climate alarmism and lets the alarmists prevail because most of us are risk-adverse to one extent or the other. It all comes to a single question. Are we threatened or not? I know where I stand, and polls suggest most people feel the same way. We are not threatened by climate changes. But, we need to say so, because the bulk of our politicians are not leaders but obsessive followers. So, let’s keep speaking up clearly and loudly and dispense with all mush. No damned pastels!

